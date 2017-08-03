Deal: Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones for $279 – 8/3/17

Bose’ popular QuietComfort 25 headphones are currently on sale for just $279 at Amazon. This is down from its regular price of $299. Now that’s not a huge price drop, but Bose’ products almost never go on sale, so now’s the time to jump on this pair of headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 or QC25, are some of the most popular wireless headphones around. These are wireless headphones with acoustic noise cancellation, which makes them sound great, especially in busy or noisy environments. These offer up around 20 hours of continuous playback, which is also quite good. The Bose QC25’s do have some incredible audio coming from them, which is really what you would expect from a pair of Bose headphones anyways. Bose includes a nice travel case with these headphones and they are available in a few different colors. Bose does offer this in an Android and an Apple version. The Android version has controls that will work with your Android smartphone for adjusting music, taking calls and such. The same goes for the Apple version with the iPhone and iPads.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Buy the Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime