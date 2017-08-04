Deal: Beats by Dr. Dre Tour2 Active Headphones for $49 – 8/4/17

The Tour2 Active headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre are currently on sale over at B&H Photo. They are being sold for just $49, that’s $40 off of its regular price, making this a fantastic deal for anyone in the market for a new pair of in-ear headphones.

These headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre are some of the best around, at least when it comes to wired, in-ear headphones. These offer up some incredible sound and are available in a few different colors. Now, unfortunately, these do not have a battery inside, which means they can only be used as a wired headset. So that means that smartphones like the Moto Z2 Force and the iPhone 7 won’t work with these headphones. Which is a bit unfortunate, but that’s the case with most wired headphones these days anyways. These have a flat cable, which means that they won’t get tangled up, so you won’t need to worry about untangling them before using them at the gym and such. There are also in-line controls for adjusting music as well as a microphone for taking calls.

B&H Photo does offer up free expedited shipping on this item, and there are no taxes on it unless you live in New York or New Jersey. That means that these are $49.95 out the door. Now since this is shipping from B&H Photo, if you don’t order before 4PM EST today, they won’t ship until next week. Which is unfortunate, but it’s how B&H Photo does things.