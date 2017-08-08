Deal: Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC for $29.99 – 8/8/17

Anker’s most popular battery pack, the PowerCore Speed 10000 QC is currently on sale over on Amazon. The sale price is $29.99, and that’s down from $35.99, or about 16% off of its regular price. This is also the lowest that this particular model has ever been, making it a great time to pick up a spare battery pack if you need one.

The Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC is a popular one for two main reasons. Number one, it features Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0, allowing users to easily charge their smartphones quickly, especially if they have something like the HTC U11, or the LG G6. Additionally, it’s a somewhat small battery pack, which can fit in your pocket and charge your smartphone pretty easily, which is also nice to see. There is only one USB-A port here on this model, so that means you won’t be able to help out your friends when their battery gets low, unfortunately. And it does charge using a micro USB cable, which Anker includes with the battery pack.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

