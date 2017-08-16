Deal: Anker Discounts Select Car & Wall Chargers – 8/16/17

Anker has discounted three of its very popular chargers. The four-port USB car charger is on sale right now for $13.99, which is down from $16.99. Its 6-port USB wall charger is down to $23.99 from $29.99 and then finally the Quick Charge 3.0 capable dual-port wall charger is just $18.99 and that’s down from $23.99. These are good until August 28th, with the Quick Charge 3.0 model being on sale until August 31st.

The 4-port USB car charger and 6-port USB wall charger do not sport Quick Charge 3.0, but they do both use Anker’s own PowerIQ technology, which can output at up to 2.4A to charge your smartphone pretty quickly. Not quite as quickly as Quick Charge 3.0, but still fast enough. The Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger is a dual USB charger, in which both ports use Quick Charge 3.0 to charge your devices. This is great for those that have the LG G6 or the HTC U11, but it is also backwards compatible, so even if your phone doesn’t have Quick Charge 3.0, you’re still okay to use it.

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

