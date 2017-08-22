Dad Builds An Android Messaging App That Kids Can’t Ignore

A new app called ReplyASAP aims to give parents some peace of mind, as it is designed to force kids to reply to their messages in a timely manner. Kids, particularly teenagers, often ignore messages or take too long to reply, which can be frustrating and worrisome for parents. With this in mind, Nick Herbert, a 45-year-old dad from London, UK, has designed ReplyASAP to make sure that his son always replies to his messages as soon as possible. When kids receive a text from their parents, the app simply locks the smartphone by sounding an alarm and taking over the home screen, and the only way to turn it off is to reply to the message.

Herbert says that he came up with this messaging app because his 13-year-old son is away for school and he often ignores text messages as he plays games or keeps his phone on silent. ReplyASAP aims to make it easier and faster for parents to get a hold of their kids and get a prompt reply to their message, as the alarm will sound off even if the recipient’s phone is on silent. Herbert still hasn’t solved his problem with his son, as the app is currently available only for Android and his son uses an iPhone. Nevertheless, he thinks the app could turn into a hit and he plans to release it for iOS devices as soon as possible.

ReplyASAP for Android is available as a free download, but it will require a paid subscription from users. The app offers various plans to cater to different needs, based on how many people one needs to get in touch with. A Bronze plan allows users to connect to one person for $1.28 per month, a Silver plan supports up to four persons for $3.21, a Gold plan enables users to send ASAP messages to ten people for $9, while a Platinum plan allows users to connect with 20 people for $16.73. Herbert says the app is designed for parents, but it can be useful in a number of other scenarios as well, such as staying in touch with elderly family members, co-workers, or friends, setting reminders, or requesting assistance.