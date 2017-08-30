D-Link’s Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera Now Available For $59.99

D-Link has announced that its Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8000LH) is now available for purchase. The camera is measured at 3.62 inches, or a little more than 9 centimeters. In comparison, the camera is not much larger than a baseball, and less than half the height of a football. The small size of the device also permits the user to place it anywhere in the home, while the design allows the D-Link Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera to blend well with its surroundings. The device captures a 720p video through its 120-degree wide angle lens, allowing the homeowner to see more through a single live feed. In addition, the video feed can be zoomed by up to 4x. Meanwhile, an IR LED provides vision during the total darkness for up to 16 feet, while motion and sound sensors will send push notifications to a registered device, once it detects somebody moving inside the home. A microphone also enables the device to record audio along with the video feed.

To setup the device, the user needs to download the mydlink Lite app through the Google Play Store, and then either create a new account, or enter their existing login details. The user will then scan the QR code found at the bottom of the camera, and wait until the device is ready. Once the setup is complete, the app can be used to set up the other features of the product, including motion and sound detection. The app also allows the user to view a live stream of the camera feed, wherever the person is currently located. In addition, email notifications can be set through the manufacturer’s mydlink website, although users of Gmail will have to switch to a lower level of security.

D-Link originally launched the D-Link Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera, with its other security offerings, back in CES 2017. After several months, the product can now be purchased through retail outlets or the manufacturer’s website, where it could be obtained in packs of one or two. One unit of the D-Link Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera can be purchased for $59.99, while the two-pack is available for $119.99.