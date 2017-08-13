Coolpad’s THD-M0 Shows Up At TENAA With 2GB Of RAM

The Chinese company, Coolpad, may not be the most known OEM globally as it’s a company that primarily manufactures mid-ranged devices, but it has another device in the works which has just passed through TENAA, and it’s a phone sporting a familiar design. This new device, under the name “Cool,” with a model number THD-M0, looks almost exactly like an iPhone 7 Plus. There have been a plethora of companies which have launched phones that have more or less been inspired by designs from the iPhone, and Coolpad is no different it seems. There are a few subtle nuances present between this Coolpad phone and the iPhone 7 Plus, but overall the similarities are also visibly noticeable.

The phone has a more boxy shape it, even more boxy than the OnePlus 5, another device which looks quite similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. On the Front of the device, you can see that iconic circular home button. The home button looks to be outlined with a metal trim to accent it. Up top, you can see the front facing camera and what looks to be the proximity sensor, which are both next to the earpiece. Other than that, the front is completely bare. The screen doesn’t sport any gimmicks like super thin bezels or less common aspect ratios like with the LGG6. The power button sits on the right side of the phone with the volume rocker right above it. Moving onto the back, the “Cool” label sits prominently front and center. The antenna lines are pretty well hidden, and don’t curve upwards like the ones on the iPhone 7 Plus. The camera package consists of a single sensor with the LED flash placed next to the camera. Other than that, the back is completely bare, with the exception of some small text at the bottom.

Based on the TENAA listing, the Coolpad THD-M0 comes with a 5-inch HD screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 and is using an IPS panel. It comes powered by a 2,500mAh battery and an unknown quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage space, and support for expandable storage up to 64GB via microSD card. The device comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera according to TENAA, and for the software it’s running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which means it will be a bit behind on the software version when it launches unless Coolpad changes this up. There’s no clear distinction on price or availability yet, but when it launches it will apparently come in three colors – Gold, Silver, and White.