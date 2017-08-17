Coolpad Unveils Cool M7 Handset, SD625 & 4GB Of RAM In Tow

Coolpad has just announced a new smartphone, the Cool M7. This is the company’s new mid-range handset, though it’s quite a powerful mid-range offering from this China-based company. The Coolpad Cool M7 is made out of metal, and its home button / fingerprint scanner is reminiscent of the one used by Apple in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, mostly because it’s the same shape. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are placed on the right-hand side of the Cool M7, and this device not only offers dual SIM support, but you also get dual standby, and 4G VoLTE connectivity.

Having said that, the Coolpad Cool M7 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, while a 2.5D curved glass is implemented on top of it. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the Coolpad Cool M7, along with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. This smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage. A 12-megapixel shooter (Sony’s IMX362 sensor, f/1.8 aperture) is placed on the back of the Coolpad Cool M7, along with an LED flash. The Coolpad Cool M7 comes with a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter (f/2.2 aperture, 79.8-degree wide-angle lens), while you’re also getting a 3,200mAh non-removable battery as part of this package. It’s worth noting that fast charging is also included in this package, though the source did not mention whether we’re getting Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 here. Coolpad has decided not to include a 3.5mm headphone jack here, so you’ll either need to get a Type-C dongle, or a pair of headphones which already come with a Type-C connection. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed here, and a number of LeEco apps are pre-installed on top of it, as Coolpad is a LeEco-backed company.

The Coolpad Cool M7 is priced at 2,699 Yuan ($404) in China, and those of you who are interested in getting this smartphone should know that the phone will become available on August 26. Chinese consumers will be able to purchase this handset through both online and offline channels in China, though exact shops have not been listed just yet, Coolpad will probably release more details regarding availability on August 26.