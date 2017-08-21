Coolpad Cool Play 6 Goes Official In India, Launches Sept. 4

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad is launching a new handset in India under the name of Coolpad Cool Play 6. The CEO of Coolpad India, Syed Tajuddin, revealed in a recent press release that the launch of the device should help the company in leaving a bigger mark on the retail (offline) market in India as well as leading the online segment in the region. The device will be available through Amazon India and will be priced at Rs. 14,999, or the rough equivalent of $234 at today’s conversion rate.

As far as specifications go, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 features a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and draws processing power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC housing four high-performance ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.95GHz, and an additional four low-power ARM Cortex-A53 cores operating at a frequency of up to 1.44GHz. The processor is coupled with an Adreno 510 graphics chip as well as an impressive 6GB of RAM. Users will have 64GB of on-board storage at their disposal, which can be further expanded through a microSD card slot. The smartphone is also rather well equipped in the multimedia department, featuring a 13-megapixel dual camera setup on the back panel, boasting phase detection autofocus, an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-tone LED flash. The back panel also accommodates a fingerprint scanner, and the front-facing camera clocks in at a resolution of 8 megapixels and an f/2.2 aperture. All the components rely on a generous 4,000mAh battery and in overall, the smartphone measures 152.4 x 75.2 x 8.45mm and weighs 175 grams. Lastly, the device will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, covered by the proprietary Journey user interface, however, according to reports Coolpad had recently confirmed that the device will make the jump to Google’s latest version of Android before the end of 2017.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 will launch in India in two color options – black and gold – on September 4, when the device will apparently be available exclusively through Amazon. Priced at Rs. 14,999, it is the only smartphone in its price range to be equipped with 6GB of RAM, and one of the very few to accommodate a main dual-camera setup.