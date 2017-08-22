Confirmed: Moto G5S Plus Will Launch In India On August 29

Motorola has started sending out invites for the Moto G5S Plus announcement in India, as you can see in the embedded Twitter post down below, which comes with a video teaser. The device will be announced on August 29 in the country, and it will go on sale starting on that very same day, while it will be available exclusively through Amazon India. This smartphone got introduced earlier this month, as most of you already know, and the variant that will arrive to India will probably be identical to the one that was announced on a global scale. Now, considering that the phone got announced already, we know what to expect when it comes to its specifications and design, read on.

The Moto G5S Plus is a smartphone which is made out of metal, and it comes with an oreo-shaped camera setup on the back. Those two cameras protrude on the back a bit, and we’re looking at two 13-megapixel sensors here, while a dual-LED, dual-tone flash is also included. This handset sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while it doubles as a home key as well. The Moto G5S Plus is a mid-range smartphone which is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, and the device also packs in 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. It is still not sure whether both of those variants will become available in India, but they most probably will. The Moto G5S Plus sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it comes with a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, which offers fast charging. An 8-megapixel camera is included on the front side of this smartphone, and the phone also comes with a face detection feature.

The Moto G5S Plus also features a water repellent nano-coating, while its speaker is placed on the bottom. There are two SIM card slots inside of this phone, and you’re getting 4G LTE connectivity as well. The Moto G5S Plus measures 153.5 x 76.2 x 8-9.5mm, while it weighs 168 grams. The device was introduced in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold color variants, and both of those color options will probably make their way to India on August 29.