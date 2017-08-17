Comcast’s XFINITY Mobile Now Available Nationwide

Comcast, today, announced that its phone service, XFINITY Mobile has now expanded to being available to all Comcast customers nationwide. So those that already have Comcast, can add wireless service to their bundle and save some more cash. Comcast is using Verizon’s network as its backbone for this network. With that being supplemented by its thousands of WiFi hotspots around the country. XFINITY Mobile works similarly to Google’s Project Fi, where it will move between Verizon’s network and these open WiFi hotspots automatically.

Now since Comcast’s service is different than a traditional MVNO, with it switching to open WiFi hotspots automatically, not every smartphone is compatible with XFINITY Mobile. But it does have a pretty decent sized portfolio of devices available. These include the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and the LG X Charge. So there are a few high-end flagship devices, then the LG X Charge for those looking for something cheaper (and it has a large battery inside). XFINITY Mobile costs $45/month for unlimited data, or $12 per gigabit per month. So users are able to decide how much they pay based on their usage. If you use less than 3GB per month, it’s smarter to pay per gigabit, but if you use 4GB or more, it’s smarter to go with the unlimited option. Comcast does not charge upgrade fees, so the only other fee here besides taxes, are the fees for your smartphone. Now you can skip those fees if you do buy it outright.

XFINITY Mobile is a great option for those that want to spend a bit less on their monthly wireless bill and already have Comcast. It’s much cheaper than the four major carriers, and you do get to use Verizon’s network which is a plus. Now the big issue right now is the number of smartphones you can use with the service. That will likely change in the near future once XFINITY Mobile grows and has a larger user-base, as has happened with Google’s Project Fi. Now any Comcast customer can sign up for XFINITY Mobile, which you can do so by hitting the link below.