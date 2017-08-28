Codenames Of Huawei’s Upcoming Mate 10 Flagships Pop Up

Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has just leaked codenames for the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphones. Mr. Blass has released two separate tweets which revealed codenames of these two phones, the Huawei Mate 10 is, allegedly, called ‘Marcel’ internally, while the Mate 10 Pro’s codename is ‘Blanc’. Huawei had recently suggested that the Huawei Mate 10 will be announced on October 16, along with that teaser, the company confirmed that the Mate 10 will sport a dual camera setup.

Now, Huawei did not say that there will be two different variants of the Huawei Mate 10, but a recent rumor suggested that. The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to be the company’s regular smartphone, while the Mate 10 Pro will be Huawei’s ‘bezel-less’ offering. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is actually rumored to ship with a 6.1-inch EntireView display, which will be an edge-to-edge display, it seems. Both the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will be fueled by the Kirin 970, which is Huawei’s upcoming flagship processor. The Kirin 960, Huawei’s current-gen flagship processor, is one of the most powerful mobile chips out there, so it will be interesting to see what will the Kirin 970 bring to the table. The two devices will probably also include the company’s upcoming AI chip, which was teased recently, and which Huawei plans to introduce during IFA in Berlin. The company will host an event on September 2, when this SoC will be announced, and along with that processor, Huawei will probably introduce some devices as well.

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will sport a dual camera setup on the back, as already mentioned, and those two sensors will ship with Leica’s lenses on top of them. Both phones are expected to sport a QHD or QHD+ display, and the company will probably include 6GB of RAM in both of these phones, while an 8GB RAM variant remains an option as well. Chances are that the two devices will be made out of metal, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner is also expected. Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed, unless Huawei manages to upgrade its Emotion UI (EMUI) skin to Android 8.0 Oreo in time for the Huawei Mate 10 (Pro) announcement.