Chrome OS Stable Gets Fingerprint Reader Settings

Chrome OS has started to receive the stable version of its fingerprint scanner settings and setup menus, providing a reliable variant of the Chrome OS feature to users so that bugs and other issues with the device can be prevented when it is currently in use. The rollout of the fingerprint scanner settings and menus to the stable channel of Chrome OS follows the launch of of them on the Canary Channel of Chrome OS back in February of this year. The Canary version allowed users to tinker with the experimental variant of the feature called the Quick Unlock tool based on code that referred to the functionality. According to that code, while it is currently not practical to check out how this feature works in Chromebook since the latest version of the device currently does not ship with a native fingerprint reader, but the Quick Unlock solution can still perform its task well through an external fingerprint scanner that can be connected to the laptop.

The fingerprint reader that runs on the stable channel of Chrome OS can be turned on by going to the chrome://flags web page and clicking CTRL+F to search for texts within the page. Once in the search field, you can enter “fingerprint” to find that option and continue looking for Quick Unlock so that you are able to switch on the stable version of the fingerprint scanner from the dropdown menu. After that, you will be prompted to reboot your Chromebook. Once your laptop has completed the reboot process, you need to proceed to the general settings where you will be required to type your password again in the Screen Lock field in order to gain access, after which you will be presented with the fingerprint menus and settings.

Fingerprint scanner is not the only functionality that hits the Chromebook. This June, it was reported that a Google Assistant key was to be added to Chromebooks, though a launch window for that feature has yet to be announced or confirmed. While it also remains unknown what the Google Assistant-enabled Chromebook will be called, reports had it that such a laptop could be the long rumored Eve Chromebook.