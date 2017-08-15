Chrome 61 Beta Intros Payment Request, Web Share APIs

The Google Chrome 61 Beta has been released, introducing new features that will likely be included in the stable version of the browser soon. Among these new features is the Payment Request API, which is now available in the Windows, MacOS and Linux versions of the app. The Payment Request API is an open-source standard that transforms the browser into an intermediary layer between the purchaser, payment services, and the retailer. The site first sends a payment request, which is then processed by the browser’s user interface in order to collect the necessary payments. Once the purchase has been settled, the program then notifies both the payment service and the retailer website. This interface will allow the search giant to implement Android Pay on the desktop version of the app. As the standard is open source, we might see this API in the other similar programs too.

A new code has also been introduced into Google Chrome that will make sharing content to social networks faster. The Web Share API removes the need for developers to manually include the icons of their website to the app. It also makes the process of sharing faster and safer as there is no longer any need to use third-party codes that pose security risks and slow down the browser. Now, sites may choose to utilize the navigator.share API on the mobile version to open the native sharing screen of the Android operating system. This option is first available among the mobile apps but web apps will also be covered soon.

There are also other additional under-the-hood features included in Google Chrome. The browser now natively supports Javascript modules, allowing the program to fetch the modules in parallel and take advantage of its caching capabilities. In addition, Google Chrome now permits the web apps to communicate with specialized scientific, educational, and industrial peripheral devices. Before this change, the owners of these peripherals often had to download drivers that may contain potentially damaging code. Scrolling through web pages is also made smoother by the new parameter incorporated in the Scroll API. Given that this is the beta version, some of these features may still not work well due to bugs.