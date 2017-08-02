Chrome 60 On Android Comes With New, Faster Search Widget

Chrome 60 on Android comes with a new, faster search widget and the update is already starting to hit devices for those that use the browser as their main browser app on their mobile devices. This new update to Chrome on Android includes a handful of other changes that users may or may not notice. There are a couple though that are not as difficult to spot as some of them are front-facing and will be visibly apparent should you come across them.

One of these changes relates to links in the search widget, specifically those which you may have recently copied to your phone’s clipboard. If you have happened to copy a link on your device recently, then the next time you tap on the search widget (provided you actually use it) you’ll see a new “link you copied” entry in the omnibox dropdown among the other searches that were part of your history recently. It appears that there will only be one “link you copied” entry visible in the dropdown at a time, so if you copy one and then later in the day copy another, the first one will be replaced.

Also new in this version of the Chrome app is a new search widget as mentioned above. There are a couple of things different here but one of the more major changes to it is the speed at which it operates. It opens up a lot quicker than before, letting you complete your searches faster which will ultimately get you to the content you’re looking for faster too. In addition there is a shortcut to search Chrome with your voice instead of typing if this your preferred way to complete a search. While it might not be immediately noticeable, one other change coming with Chrome 60 on Android is that websites are blocked from activating your device’s vibration right away, and will only allow this to happen after you’ve tapped on the page. Not many web pages seem to utilize the vibration API so you may not come across this as often, but it’s nice to know that Google is taking this into consideration. Google’s Play Store listing page doesn’t list the changes to Chrome 60 yet, so the update is very likely still heading out to users. If you haven’t received an update for Chrome, head to the Play Store my apps page and check to see if it’s available.