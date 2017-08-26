CBS All Access Joins Google Home Chromecast Lineup

CBS All Access is now one of the options for casting media from your Google Home to your Chromecast, according to a report from 9to5 Google. The new option does not seem to be live for all users just yet, and there has been no word on how quickly it will roll out. Once CBS All Access streaming is available, you’ll find it in the same portal as other streaming options from your Google Home within the Google Home app on your connected smartphone or tablet. Turning that on will be enough to allow streaming and casting of CBS All Access content. Much like Hulu, even those without a subscription to CBS All Access can stream content, but what they can stream will be limited, and they will see advertising.

CBS All Access is the third Chromecast streaming option to hit Google Home, joining YouTube, which was available at launch, and Netflix, which jumped on board last year. At this year’s Google I/O, the search giant announced that more services would be coming to Google Home’s Chromecast functionality in the near future, but it was not specific about exactly which services would be coming or when. As of this writing, those who want to cast anything besides Netflix, YouTube, and CBS All Access will have to cast from another device.

Options for casting from Google Home have typically been more sparse than casting from another device, such as a smartphone, laptop, or tablet, but the benefit of having those devices freed up for other uses makes it practical for Google to work with media partners and expand the options that Google Home owners have for casting without tapping other devices that they may have around. Additional convenience is offered by the fact that users can ask Google Home to cast specific content from supported services with a simple voice command, shortening the time between thinking of a show you want to watch and having it appear on your screen to less than ten seconds, so long as you issue a valid command and your Google Home recognizes it on the first try.