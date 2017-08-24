Canadian Carriers Detail Galaxy Note 8’s Availability

Canadian wireless carriers and retailers detailed the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s latest Android flagship which was officially announced yesterday. Best Buy, The Source, and all major mobile service providers in the country are now accepting pre-orders for the device and will continue doing so until September 14, with the handset itself being scheduled to hit the market on the following day. The retail price of the unlocked version of the phablet is $1,299 CAD, which translates to just over $1,037 USD and is slightly higher than the phone’s price tag in the United States.

Bell is offering the Galaxy Note 8 for $549.99 on its Premium Plus plans which run for two years, with that price tag going up to $749.99 with regular Premium plans, $949.99 with Smartphone plans, and $1199.99 with Basic plans, whereas buying the device from Bell off-contract will set you back $1349.99. The upfront price of the handset, as well as it lowest price with a plan, is the same for (future) customers of BellMTS. Telus is offering the Galaxy Note 8 for $550 on a 24-month plan which starts at $95 per month, and $750 on a similar plan starting at $85 per month, whereas Rogers is selling it for $549 with a 24-month Premium+ Tab plan, $749 with a regular Premium Tab plan of identical length, $899 with a Smart Tab plan, and $1,325 with any basic Talk & Text plan, which is also its full retail cost if you want to pick it up from this particular wireless carrier. SaskTel customers will also be able to purchase the Galaxy Note 8 for as little as $549.99 with a two-year plan, with this mobile service provider offering the device outright for $1,299.99. Eastlink is currently the only wireless carrier in the country selling the Galaxy Note 8 for zero down with its easyTab plan while also pricing the device at $1,272 outright. Finally, Freedom Mobile is now accepting pre-orders with a $100 deposit, with the phone itself being priced at $1,300 for its customers who’ll receive it in the second half of September.

Videotron will start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 later today, which is also when the company is expected to detail the phone’s availability and pricing for its customers. All Canadian consumers are eligible for Samsung’s own promotional offers that the company already announced for U.S. users.