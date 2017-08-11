Canada Gets Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ Premium In September

Canada is getting the unlocked version of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium in September according to Sony Mobile Communications. Though the pricing has not yet been announced for Canadian consumers, Sony does note that it will make the pricing details available once the phone actually begins hitting retail next month. As of right now there is also no mention of an exact date in September, so that is also likely to be information that Sony will be holding onto until it gets closer to a launch date for the phone within the region.

The Xperia XZ Premium is Sony’s current flagship smartphone, and now that it’s being made available to Canadian consumers soon Sony will be able to reach more people with it’s latest and greatest. The device officially went on sale in the U.S. back in late June, and at the time there was no information on when Sony would be bringing the device to Canada, leaving those who might have been interested to wonder about when they could purchase this new phone. Since this is an unlocked device it won’t be available through carriers, but it will be available via Amazon Canada, and potentially other retailers online, though Sony does not mention any other retailers at this point.

Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium introduces consumers to the best that Sony has to currently offer in a mobile device, boasting Sony’s omni-balance design for the outer body along with a shiny mirrored finish, a big display coming in at 5.5-inches with a resolution of Full HD and support for 4K as well as HDR content, and it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor which is the latest and greatest that Qualcomm has to offer. It also comes with 4GB of RAM, USB Type-C, and Android Nougat for the software version so users are up to date with the latest features, though the device will also be getting an update to Android 8.0 before too long. Sony will be offering Canadian customers the opportunity to buy the Xperia XZ Premium in two different colors – Luminous Chrome and Deep Sea Black, and at this time there is no mention of whether or not there will be other color options available in the region.