You Can Translate Languages With The New S Pen

You can translate languages with the new S Pen that comes with the Galaxy Note 8, a feature which some might not have expected as it’s never been an available feature on any of the past S Pen versions that launched with previous versions of the Galaxy Note devices. Translating languages is a fairly simple task as users will be able to translate text that is in another language just by highlighting the section that they want. So for example, if you’re reading the menu of a French cafe online while in Paris, you can select the text of the menu items you’re wanting to know about and highlight it, and that’s pretty much it.

Translation is also automatic as it translates the text you selected into whatever you have selected as your primary device language, and although it doesn’t appear that there is any explanation of which languages are supported, presumably it will be whatever languages the device itself supports for text. The translation feature is going to be extremely useful for those that travel and aren’t familiar with the language in the country they’re in, but another great feature for travel will be the currency conversion capability that the S Pen now has too. Like with the translation, the S Pen will allow you to highlight any currency on screen while hovering over it and convert the amount into whatever your primary currency is, which should be the currency of the country for your primary language, such as USD if your primary language is English and the country is set to the U.S.

In addition to translating text and converting currency on the device, the new S Pen also now lets you take 100 pages of notes when taking notes with the always-on-display feature. This might not be as useful to some as the other new improvements, but it’s sure to be a nice feature to have for those who often use their device for taking notes. The S Pen and Galaxy Note 8 also has a Live Messages feature which lets you draw or hand write stuff for an animated message that you can either send to someone in a text or share via social media, making communication a little more fun. The Galaxy Note 8 goes up for pre-order tomorrow, and will launch officially on September 15th.