You Can Now Pre-Order The Galaxy Note 8 Via Vodafone UK

The recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can now be pre-ordered via Vodafone UK at various rates that depend on the plan of your choice. Samsung officially launched the company’s latest flagship phablet on Wednesday, complete with the traditional S Pen stylus and a host of new features including a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a 2960 x 1440 resolution and two processor variants: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor for the U.S. model and Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core chip for the international version of the Galaxy Note 8.

At Vodafone UK, the Galaxy Note 8 is available to pre-order starting from £44 per month with an upfront cost of £300, inclusive of 500MB of data, 500 minutes of calls and unlimited texts. The handset can also be pre-ordered under other plans with varying rates and data allowances, such as the Red Entertainment 60GB plan for customers who want bigger storage options. This plan costs £10 upfront with a monthly fee of £72 and includes unlimited minutes and texts as well as a two-year subscription to Spotify, Sky Sports Mobile TV or NOW TV worth up to £9.99 per month. Keep in mind that while the plan is available in the United Kingdom, the mobile offering can also be used in 50 other territories where roaming is free, courtesy of the Vodafone Global Roaming program. One of the selling factors for the Galaxy Note 8 is the inclusion of a DeX station when you pre-order the phablet, allowing you to transform your mobile device into a desktop computer.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also available to pre-order in the United Kingdom via other outlets such as Carphone Warehouse, O2, EE, Three UK, Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile. Unveiled in New York, Samsung’s latest phablet ships with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage. The device also ships with a non-removable 3,300mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 8 boasts a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and an 8-megapixel front shooter. Other features of the device include wired and wireless fast charging, support for NFC and MST payment solutions, and Bluetooth 5.0. The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with an overlay of Samsung’s Experience UI. The phablet is set for a global launch in mid-September.