Buy The HTC U11, Get Amazon Music Unlimited Free For 3 Months

HTC has announced those who opt to buy the company’s latest smartphone, the HTC U11 will currently receive three months worth of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. This is a limited-time deal with HTC confirming the deal is now live and will remain active until the end of September. Unfortunately, there is a ‘new subscriber’ caveat in play here, so those who have signed up to Amazon Music Unlimited in the past, will not be able to take advantage of this deal. For those who are interested in taking HTC up on the offer, they will need to head over to the HTC online store and once the U11 has been ‘added to cart’, the three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited will also show up in the cart automatically. After checking out, buyers will be presented with a promotional code which can be redeemed online via Amazon.

Like similar music streaming services, Amazon Music Unlimited looks to provide subscribers with unlimited access to a wide selection of on-demand ad-free music tracks, as well as some additional features, like the ability to download music for offline playback. As this is an online music subscription service, subscribers have to pay for the service on a monthly basis, although how much depends on whether the subscriber is a Prime member or not. As Prime members can subscribe at a discounted rate of $7.99 per month, compared to the $9.99 per month charge in place for non-Prime members. Therefore, Prime members who take advantage of this deal will save around $24 over the three months, while non-Prime members can expect to save just under $30 during the same period. Although in reality, the deal only saves a total of $20 at most, as Amazon already offers a one month free trial, irrespective of the HTC U11 purchase.

As for the HTC U11, this is a smartphone equipped with a 5.5-inch display along with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Inside, the HTC U11 draws on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, with buyers able to choose between models equipped with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the camera side of things, the HTC U11 features a 12-megapixel rear camera, along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features worth noting include a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.1. Although, what is certainly the headline feature of the HTC U11 is its squeezable frame and its Edge Sense UI, which allow users to initiate features just by squeezing the phone.