Budget LG K8 (2017) Can Now Be Purchased In India For $156

LG had announced the LG K8 (2017) back in December last year, and the phone is now available in India, even though the phone still did not get officially announced by the company. The LG K8 (2017) became available for purchase back in April this year, four months after it was announced, so it took LG quite some time to start selling it in India. This is LG’s budget smartphone, and it is actually quite affordable in India, as it costs Rs. 9999 ($156), and it can be purchased in a number of retail stores across the country. The device comes in Blue and Gold color variants, while Titan and Silver-colored K8 units are not available in the country it seems.

The LG K8 (2017) comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single camera above it. LG’s logo is placed on both the phone’s front and back sides, while the volume up and volume down buttons are placed on the device’s left-hand side. A 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on top of this device, and the phone sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. A quad-core SoC which is clocked at 1.25GHz fuels this smartphone, while a 2,500mAh removable battery is also a part of this package. This handset includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage. A 13-megapixel shooter (f/2.2 aperture, 1/3” sensor) is placed on the back of this smartphone, while you will find a 5-megapixel snapper on the phone’s front side. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find LG’s custom UI, of course. There are two SIM card slots included in this smartphone, and 4G LTE connectivity is also available. The device measures 147.1 x 72.5 x 8.2mm, while it weighs 144 grams.

It is still unknown when will LG officially announced this handset in India, even though that will probably happen soon, as the phone is already available for purchase in the country. This is a very affordable device, which is not exactly a surprise considering its spec sheet, and it joins the likes of the LG G6 and the LG Q6 smartphones which have been available in the country for a while now, though those two handsets are in a completely different price range than the LG K8 (2017).