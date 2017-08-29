Budget LG K20 Handset Is Now Available At AT&T For $119

LG’s budget K20 handset has dropped on AT&T, and it will only cost you $119, or $4 per month on a lease. The phone is not on pre-order, it is available right now, and can be picked up in-store or online with 2 day shipping, just like any other AT&T device. LG’s sequel to the K10 boasts a bit of a spec bump, and a slight redesign that lends the phone a more natural fee, with clean curves akin to the first and second generations of the Verizon-exclusive LG Lucid lineup. The new device is easily among the cheapest in AT&T’s lineup, and is currently the cheapest phone that the carrier has available to buy beans new in stores.

There LG K20 centers around a 5.3-inch 720p screen. Underneath it, you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, paired up with 1.5GB of RAM. While it’s no powerhouse, it’s more than sufficient to take care of daily tasks on Android 7.0 (Nougat). The implementation of the operating system seen here is a minimal version of the usual skin seen on LG’s flagship devices, with a few features missing in the name of keeping space and resource usage as low as possible. AT&T’s usual set of apps is toned down here, as well, leaving the user with a decent amount of the phone’s 16GB of internal storage for their own purposes, like pictures and videos from the phone’s 8-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel front camera. If that’s not enough storage, the device can accept a MicroSD card as well, and thanks to Android’s adoptable storage feature, that card can become part of the phone’s built-in space. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also on board. The LG K20 is I’ve of a very small crop of budget smartphones in the current market to include a USB Type-C port.

The LG K20 is the latest LG device to join AT&T’s roster. Other current members include the LG X Power, LG G5, and LG G6. AT&T tends to focus on higher end devices, so usual LG budget staples like the Style lineup and the popular Aristo are notably absent, with the gap they leave being filled in by the K20.