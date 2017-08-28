Budget Huawei P9 Lite Mini Smartphone Spotted In Hungary

A new smartphone is joining the Huawei P9 family, as a Huawei P9 Lite Mini has just surfaced in Hungary. The new handset joins the regular Huawei P9, the larger Huawei P9 Plus, and the more toned-down Huawei P9 Lite. It borrows design elements and various features from the other devices in the series, but as the name itself suggests, the Huawei P9 Lite Mini is slightly smaller and with lower-end specifications. It looks like an affordable mid-ranger by all accounts and it should deliver a decent performance for its price point, extending the company’s budget-friendly offerings.

Design-wise, the Huawei P9 Lite Mini borrows many aspects of the design from the P9 Lite, albeit it has a smaller screen with a lower resolution. More specifically, while the Huawei P9 Lite has a 5.2-inch display with a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, the P9 Lite Mini comes with a 5-inch display that renders visuals in an HD resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. On the inside of the device, the Huawei P9 Lite Mini packs a MediaTek MT6737T chipset with a quad-core CPU. Other specs include dual-SIM support, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera with LED flash, and a large 3,020 mAh battery that should last for up to two days on a single charge.

The Huawei P9 Lite Mini has a sleek metal body measuring 8.05mm in thickness, which is slightly thicker than the 7.5mm profile of the P9 Lite. The speaker grills are at the bottom flanking the microUSB port. On the software front, the handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with EMUI 5.1 on top. The Huawei P9 Lite Mini is reportedly set to go on sale at the end of this month, launching in silver, black, and gold color options. While it’s launching as a dual-SIM device, a single-SIM model will reportedly become available later this fall. When it comes to pricing, the Huawei P9 Lite Mini costs €190, which would translate to roughly $228. It remains unclear at this point which other markets will get this new Huawei P9 Lite Mini smartphone, but availability is expected to extend beyond Hungary.