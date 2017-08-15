BRAVEN Flye Sport Reflect Headphones Review

BRAVEN recently unveiled its Flye Sport lineup of products, which includes two new pairs of “sport” headphones. We’ve been checking out the BRAVEN Flye Sport Reflect Headphones for a few weeks now and have gathered our thoughts on this pair of “sport” headphones. The Flye Sport Reflect come in at $99, which squarely puts them in competition with the likes of those from Jaybird and Bose, and it stands up to them quite well.

The Flye Sport Reflect headphones are very lightweight, which is great for the gym, especially those that do a lot of running. These also do not fall out of your ears, especially if you use the included wings. Like with most pairs of headphones, BRAVEN does offer three different sizes of wings as well as ear tips, so you can use the pair that fits your ears the best. BRAVEN has also included a pair of snap-on ear hooks, in case you’d rather use those to keep these in your ears. There is also an inline remote with a microphone, which you can use for taking calls if you need too. The buttons are the usual variety with the center button being the power button or play/pause. And the other two for skipping or going back and volume controls. To pair your smartphone with the Flye Sport Reflect, all you need to do is go ahead and turn on the headphones but keep pressing the power button until it goes into pairing mode. This should only take about 10-15 seconds. And after that you can pair like you would with any other pair of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker.

Audio quality from the Flye Sport Reflect is about what you’d expect from BRAVEN. It has a good sound coming out of it. It’s not to bassy either like some other headphones might be – especially the Powerbeats3 from Beats Audio. The mids and highs are crystal clear and the bass is pretty good too. If you listen to a lot of bass-heavy music, these may not be the best option for you, otherwise, they are pretty good for such a lightweight pair of headphones.

BRAVEN advertises that the Flye Sport Reflect headphones can last through 25 hours of playback, which is a bit misleading, and here’s why. The battery in these headphones only lasts around 5 hours of continuous playback. Which is actually quite low compared to other wireless earbuds on the market right now – however these are much thinner and lighter, so undoubtedly they do have a smaller battery inside. But where the 25 hour claim comes from is the battery pack that ships with the Flye Sport Reflect. This battery pack can recharge the headphones about 4 times over. Now this is a pretty good feature actually, as you can attach the headphones to the battery pack and have them charge in your gym bag when you’re on the way to the gym, without forgetting them at home (something we’ve all probably done a few times). But claiming that these last 25 hours is a bit misleading – that is only shown on the Amazon product page and not BRAVEN’s website though).

These headphones from BRAVEN are pretty good, they just aren’t great. I did really like how lightweight these headphones were. It made running with them feel like I didn’t even have headphones on. While BRAVEN does quote 5 hours on a charge, I got a bit more than that. Of course, like with smartphones, battery life on headphones is subjective as well. Depending on the type of music you are listening too, the volume, etc. The BRAVEN Flye Sport Reflect are a good pair of headphones, in a pretty competitive market. They are available in four colors for just $99. For those wondering, the model pictured in this review is the gray/red color.