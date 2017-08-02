BLUBOO S8 Pre-Orders Now Open, Official Unboxing Video Released

The BLUBOO S8 has been one of the most highly-awaited smartphones to come from BLUBOO, as among other things, this is a smartphone that adopts an 18:9 aspect ratio. Resulting in a more screen-centric user experience. With the BLUBOO S8 having now become available to pre-order, BLUBOO has also now released an official unboxing video which provides a closer look at the new smartphone, and what potential buyers can expect from it.

The video also highlights that along with the actual BLUBOO S8 smartphone, there are also a number of additional items included in the box for good measure. For instance, when buying the BLUBOO S8 (and in addition to the charger), buyers can also expect to get a USB data cable, a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter, an anti-blue light tempered glass screen protector, a protective case, a SIM card extractor tool, and a ‘thank you’ note. Although, what is clearly the star of the video is the BLUBOO S8’s new display. By adopting an 18:9 ratio, the display offers what is commonly now being referred to as a ‘bezel-less’ front panel. Where more of the screen is available without having to compromise on the size of the device overall. In terms of the main specs, the BLUBOO S8 features 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by an octa-core processor. In addition, the BLUBOO S8 offers the option to expand the storage when needed via microSD (up to 256 GB), and comes powered by a 3,450 mAh battery. Not forgetting of course, another one of the clear selling points is that the BLUBOO S8 also comes loaded with a dual rear camera configuration, spearheaded by a 13-megapixel main camera and backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera.

As for the actual availability, as mentioned the BLUBOO S8 is now available to pre-order and as part of that pre-order period is currently on sale for $149.99. Likewise, and also as part of the pre-order period, BLUBOO is running various promotions where buyers can secure extra discounts or free items. For instance, some buyers will be able to pick up the BLUBOO S8 for only $74.99, effectively half the price it is currently on sale for. More details on those promotions, and the BLUBOO S8 in general, through the link below. Also below is the new official unboxing video for those who want to take a closer look at this new BLUBOO smartphone.