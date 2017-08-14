BLUBOO S8 Pre-Orders Continue With Half-Off Promotion, New Deals

The BLUBOO S8 is the latest smartphone to come from BLUBOO and is currently available to pre-order for $149.99. As part of that pre-order period, BLUBOO has been running a promotion to encourage those interested to buy early. The first and most interesting of those promotions was the opportunity to order the BLUBOO S8 with up to 50-percent off its current $149.99 price. Essentially, offering buyers the opportunity to buy the BLUBOO S8 for only $74.99. Now, BLUBOO has announced the next stage of the pre-order process by confirming the discounts now available for its latest smartphone.

First up, BLUBOO has confirmed that from today (August 14) and through until August 20, the opportunity to buy at half price will remain in effect. The finer details state that 20 units each day will be available at half price, which does mean this will be a matter of first-come, first-served with the first to place their order at the right time, securing the low price. To be in with a chance of securing a BLUBOO S8 at half price, buyers will need to buy at 2:00 a.m. (UTC+8) each day. In addition to that promotion, BLUBOO has also announced that starting from August 15 and through until August 21, the BLUBOO S8 will be available to pre-order through the company’s official store on Aliexpress. Ordering through this route will not only offer afford buyers the opportunity to win the BLUBOO S8 for free, but also to pick up a pair of wireless headphones valued at $50 for free.

As for the BLUBOO S8, this is a device that features a 5.7-inch display along with a HD+ resolution. The interesting aspect with the display is that this is one which makes use of an 18:9 aspect ratio, resulting in a very limited, if any, bezel level. Inside, the BLUBOO S8 comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). In terms of cameras, the BLUBOO S8 includes a dual rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 16-megapixel camera, backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera. In addition to an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. There are a number of additional features on offer as well, including the option to expand the store (up to 256GB), a security-focused OS experience, a 3,450 mAh battery, and more.