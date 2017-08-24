BLUBOO S8 Main Features Explained In New Tutorial Video

The BLUBOO S8 is a new smartphone from BLUBOO and one which looks to offer a wealth of features, at a competitive price. This is by far one of the most premium and feature-rich devices to come from BLUBOO and as a result there is likely to be a slight learning curve involved for those migrating over to the BLUBOO S8 from another BLUBOO smartphone. For those users, and for those new to the BLUBOO S8 in general, the company has now released a new video which provides a tutorial and general overview on a number of the main features on offer with the BLUBOO S8.

One of the first aspects the video touches on is the BLUBOO S8’s full-screen display. This is a device that makes use of an 18:9 aspect ratio and so this is a display which is ideally suited for those using the phone to watch video content. The video shows users how they can quickly enable the ‘full screen’ mode to maximize the use of the display. Following this, the video moves on to explain the BLUBOO S8’s Freezer feature. Which is essentially a system tool that allows the user to prevent apps from running in the background. The feature achieves this by sending apps to the Freezer, where they are less able to impact on the performance of the phone. One of the aspects including with the BLUBOO S8’s 360 OS security-focused user experience.

The video then moves on to explain how users can take a screenshot with the BLUBOO S8, including the ability to swipe down on the display with three fingers to take one. In addition, to how to take more advanced and detailed screenshots, such as scroll shot and circle shot. This is then followed by a quick overview of the BLUBOO S8’s multi-window feature. Where users can open different apps and have more than one app displayed on the main screen, at the same time. Last but not least, the video touches on the BLUBOO S8’s FreeShare feature, which is designed to help users easily transfer files from one device to another, including from an old phone to the BLUBOO S8. The BLUBOO S8 is already available to buy from a number of online retailers including Banggood.