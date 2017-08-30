BLU Announces The VIVO 8 Powered By MediaTek’s Helio P10

BLU has officially announced the VIVO 8 powered by MediaTek’s Helio P10 processor. This is BLU’s latest flagship smartphone coming with a well-rounded set of specs and a premium looking design and build, crafted with a metal unibody design, chamfered edges, and a big display on the front for interacting with content. The BLU VIVO 8 comes packed with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and comes in two different colors – Black and Gold, and is already available on Amazon for $299 in both colors, though it is worth mentioning that the Black model is listed as being out of stock until September 3rd. You can however still order it and it will ship once the stock comes in.

Also worth mentioning is that BLU is running a promotion on the VIVO 8 for consumers, where anyone who purchases the phone between August 31st and September 1st, will get $100 off the cost of the phone as an immediate savings, after which the price tag will go back up to $299. In addition to the processor and display, the BLU VIVO 8 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, a fingerprint sensor on the front which doubles as a home button, and a front flash that pairs with the 16-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera to ensure users get better selfies in lower light situations.

As for the main camera, the VIVO 8 features a 13-megapixel sensor with LED flash, laser focus, phase detection autofocus, and video recording at 1080p and 30 frames per second. The front camera has features like enhanced beautification software, panoramic selfies, and a group selfie mode, while the rear camera has features like slow-motion recording and magic focus which will let you select the point in the frame that you want to focus on. For power users, the VIVO 8 comes with a 4,010mAh battery so it should have plenty of life to get you through the day and then some, but in the event that the battery life drains quicker than you expected, the device also supports Ultra-Fast Charging with BLU boasting that you can go from a dead battery to a full battery with a 100 percent charge in less than an hour and a half. The VIVO 8 also comes running on Android 7.0 Nougat which means improved doze mode and support for multi-window, and it also has support for expandable storage for those that will need more space than 64GB. This is an unlocked GSM device which means it will be compatible with networks like T-Mobile and AT&T.