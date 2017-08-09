BlackBerry Mobile Releases Teaser for IFA Later This Month

BlackBerry, and just about every other smartphone maker, is gearing up for the IFA trade show which takes place in Berlin in September, but the press conferences take place on August 31st, which is where all of the new devices will be announced before the show floor opens to the public. BlackBerry Mobile has just released a new teaser on its YouTube channel for IFA, and it doesn’t really show us much, but it does have the KEYone logo included. Which raises a lot of questions, but surely it’s too soon for a new KEYone.

The BlackBerry KEYone has been a huge hit for BlackBerry. With many of those customers that used to have a BlackBerry coming back to the brand with this new smartphone. The KEYone was announced at Mobile World Congress in February and launched a few months later. The device is very reminiscent of the old BlackBerry, but with newer hardware and a fingerprint sensor. Now there were a few gripes about the KEYone when it launched, primarily the lack of water resistance, so that could be what BlackBerry is announcing at IFA, a newer model of the KEYone with IP68 water resistance, something that virtually every other flagship smartphone on the market has – even Apple with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It also wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see BlackBerry up the specs a bit, while the Snapdragon 625 processor is plenty powerful enough, many would like to see the RAM bumped to 4GB and storage to 64GB, so those are also possibilities.

However, based on this teaser, it could also be the limited edition black BlackBerry KEYone that the company launched in India earlier this week. This new black version of the KEYone looks pretty stunning, but it would be hard to understand why a company would hold a press event just to announce a new color. So whatever BlackBerry is planning to announce at this event has got to be good. The world will find out what BlackBerry has to offer on August 31st, but as for now, everyone is left with the teaser video below.