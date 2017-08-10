BlackBerry KEYone Unveiled In China, It Sports 4GB Of RAM

The BlackBerry KEYone has finally reached China, the company has introduced the phone in the country, following its TENAA certification which took place last month. The BlackBerry KEYone has been announced in Beijing by TCL, and the device is now available for pre-order from JD.com (JingDong Mall) for 3,999 Yuan ($599). The BlackBerry KEYone was originally announced back in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and became available for purchase in April. Do keep in mind that this is not the same variant of the device that has been available outside of Asia, as this is the Limited Edition Black model of the device which was introduced in India quite recently.

The BlackBerry KEYone has been somewhat popular in the US and Europe, and it remains to be seen how will it do in Asia. This variant of the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, unlike the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage combo which was announced earlier this year. The rest of the specs are almost identical to the original BlackBerry KEYone model (this variant comes with two SIM card slots, unlike the global model), the device sports a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 IPS LCD display, and comes with a 3,505mAh non-removable battery. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this phone, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. A 12-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture) can be found on the back of the device, along with a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. An 8-megapixel shooter is placed on the front side of this smartphone, and Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device. It’s worth noting that you’re also getting Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging tech here, and that the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the device’s physical space key, on its physical QWERTY keyboard.

BlackBerry actually shared a rather interesting teaser for its IFA press conference which will be hosted on August 31. The company, more or less, suggested that the Black variant of the BlackBerry KEYone might arrive to markets outside of Asia, but it remains to be seen what will happen, at this point, we can only guess.