BlackBerry KEYone Confirmed To Get Android 8.0 Oreo Upgrade

Google has officially revealed its latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and BlackBerry KEYone owners will be among the lucky ones to get the update once it becomes available. New Android versions typically roll out to Google’s own Pixel and Nexus lines first, after which they start hitting other Android devices. It takes a while for some OEMs to confirm which of their devices will get the software upgrade, but BlackBerry already pledged to support its latest device with Android 8.0 Oreo. The BlackBerry KEYone is hence set to receive the update, the company confirmed in a statement given to CrackBerry, though no time frame is currently available for when this might happen.

As expected, Android 8.0 Oreo packs a slew of improvements and new features designed to improve the overall experience of the software. The latest OS version comes with new and redesigned emoji, limits the background activity of rarely used apps, adds Android Instant Apps, improves security with Google Play Protect, enhances the notifications system, improves Autofill for easier app logins, facilitates the distribution of Android updates through Project Treble, adds a snoozing option for notifications, brings a picture-in-picture mode, and debuts Notification Channels, among other things. Android 8.0 Oreo marks a significant improvement over Android Nougat, aiming to improve almost all aspects of the OS for a faster and smoother experience. The BlackBerry KEYone is currently running Android 7.1 Nougat, the same software build with which it shipped earlier this year.

The smartphone made its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this spring and raised plenty of interest, particularly thanks to its QWERTY keyboard and long battery life. The BlackBerry KEYone features a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,620 x 1,080 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, USB Type-C, 12-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel front sensor. The physical QWERTY keyboard sports an integrated fingerprint scanner, while its large 3,505 mAh non-removable battery should last for more than 24 hours on a single charge. The BlackBerry KEYone promises advanced productivity and security features and its upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo should take things to the next level once it rolls out.