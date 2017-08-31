BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition Launching in Other Markets in Q3 2017

TCL and BlackBerry Mobile have announced at IFA 2017 that the Black Edition of the BlackBerry KEYone that was announced earlier this summer in India, will be coming to other markets, beginning in Q3 2017. It will be available in the UK, Germany, France, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Japan. Prices differ for each country with it being £549 in the UK, €649 across Europe, $799 CAD, 2,299 AED in the Middle East and finally ¥79,800 in Japan. TCL also announced that it would be available in other markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia in the coming months, but didn’t specify which ones. The US will be getting it this year as well, however it’s going to be exclusive to AT&T.

The BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition is everything you know and love from the original KEYone that debuted earlier this year, but now with a new “stealthy” paint job. In addition to the all-black look, the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition has also gotten a few upgrades on the hardware side. TCL has bumped the RAM up to 4GB from 3GB. One of the major downsides most reviewers pointed out about the KEYone. Additionally, storage has been bumped up to 64GB, like the rest of 2017’s flagship devices. All of the other specs have remained the same, that includes a 4.5-inch Full HD display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and there is a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage should you need it – and the new 400GB micro SD card from SanDisk announced today, will work with the BlackBerry KEYone. This also comes with a 3500mAh battery inside, and Quick Charge 3.0.

BlackBerry has enjoyed a great comeback so far in 2017, and it plans to continue that with the Black Edition of the BlackBerry KEYone. TCL nor BlackBerry Mobile have announced when specifically it will be released, other than the beginning of Q3 2017, which actually began on July 1st, 2017, so we’re actually getting towards the end of the quarter, and it should launch imminently. It is also still running on Android 7.1 Nougat, it will get upgraded to Oreo, but there is still no timetable for when that might happen.