BlackBerry KEYone To Be Announced In China On August 8

The BlackBerry KEYone had been announced back in February, and since then the company released it in many markets, but not in China, though that will change in about a week. BlackBerry had launched its Weibo (Chinese social network) page about a week ago, and the company has just shared a new poster on that page, hinting that the BlackBerry KEYone is coming to China on August 8. If you take a look at the provided image, you will get to see the date at the very bottom of it, and above it, you will notice the BlackBerry KEYone’s physical keyboard, which is a rather obvious confirmation that the device is coming.

The BlackBerry KEYone has been rather successful for the company in some ways, as it seems like there are still plenty of BlackBerry fans who are interested in the company’s products, and people who enjoy physical keyboards also jumped on board. BlackBerry still did not share official sales numbers for the device, but those numbers would be interesting to see, that’s for sure. The BlackBerry KEYone’s price point for China is still unknown, and the device costs around $550 in international markets, so chances are its price point will be somewhere in between $550 and $600 in China, though there’s always a chance BlackBerry might sell it for even less in China, as TCL manufactures the BlackBerry KEYone for BlackBerry, and that company is based in China.

The BlackBerry KEYone offers a rather interesting design, it comes with a metallic frame, grippy back side, and its front side consists out of a display, capacitive keys and a full QWERTY keyboard. The phone features a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. A 12-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this smartphone, and an 8-megapixel camera can be found on the front side of the device. A 3,505mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and the phone comes with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. More info can be found in our BlackBerry KEYone review.