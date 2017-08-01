Black, Blue OUKITEL U11 Plus Now Available To Pre-Order For $139.99

The OUKITEL U11 Plus is a smartphone that was released earlier in 2017, however, recently OUKITEL announced that two new versions of the OUKITEL U11 Plus were set to become available, these are the Brilliant Black and Sapphire Blue versions. Now, OUKITEL has confirmed that both of these new colors are available to pre-order from today (August 1).

To sum up the main features on offer with the OUKITEL U11 Plus, this is a smartphone that places its focus on its battery, its screen, its cameras, and its general performance. Although, this is also a device that does look to be a fashionable smartphone, as the OUKITEL U11 Plus makes use of IML technology to offer an outer casing that feels as good in the hand, as it looks. As for the specs, the new versions of the OUKITEL U11 Plus come equipped the same specs as the previous color options. As a result, this is a smartphone that features a 5.7-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL U11 Plus comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). In terms of cameras, the OUKITEL U11 Plus comes equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, along with another 13-megapixel camera on the front. Both of which are interpolated up to 16-megapixels. Additional features worth noting include expandable storage via microSD (up to 128GB), a 3,700 mAh battery, 4G LTE support, a fingerprint sensor, Android 7.0 (Nougat), and more.

Although OUKITEL has now confirmed that pre-orders for the latest two color additions have opened up, the pre-order period is one that will not remain for long, as it is due to come to an end on August 8. During the short pre-order period however, the OUKITEL U11 Plus in Brilliant Black and Sapphire Blue will be available at a discounted price. As both models can now be picked up for only $139.99, which is essentially $60 off what will be its $199.99 normal selling price. So those looking to pick up either of the new colors will likely want to do so within the next week to save on the asking price. More details on the OUKITEL U11 Plus, as well as the option to buy for $139.99, through the link below.