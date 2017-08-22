Bixby Voice Is Now Available In Over 200 Countries

Samsung has just announced that Bixby Voice is available to users in over 200 countries all over the world. It was reported that Bixby Voice will roll out today, and that information was quite accurate it seems. Now, for those of you who do not know, Bixby Voice was exclusive to South Korea and the United States, until now. Consumers in the UK, Canada, Australia and South America, amongst others, will be able to access Bixby Voice on their Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones.

For those of you who do not know, Samsung’s Bixby Assistant was available on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units since day one, but Bixby Voice, Bixby’s voice feature, was not. You can now not only activate Bixby by pressing the dedicated hardware key on the left, but you can simply say ‘Hi, Bixby.’, and Bixby will start listening to your commands. In its press release, Samsung has also mentioned that the company will look to expand Bixby’s capabilities, the company will do its best to add compatibility with more third-party applications, while Samsung said that more features are coming as well, not to mention that this voice assistant will become available on more Galaxy-branded devices. Now, more languages will be introduced to Bixby in the future as well, and it seems like Samsung also plans to roll out Bixby to more countries moving forward.

Bixby is Samsung’s competitor to Siri and Google Assistant, and it integrates with a smartphone it’s running on, in this case, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, though the Galaxy Note 8, which is launching tomorrow, will ship with both Bixby AI and Bixby Voice out of the box. Bixby can help you take a selfie, organize your photos, while it can also keep your friends updated on social media. Samsung’s AI assistant can also turn on your alarm, set a new alarm, or respond to a number of quick commands. Samsung had actually provided a number of tips as to how to use Bixby Voice, that happened last month, actually, and it can be helpful if you’re looking to get started with Bixby Voice.