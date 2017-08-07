Bixby Now Lets You Access LinkedIn Content And Calendar

Samsung’s artificial intelligence-based personal assistant Bixby has now added a native support that allows users to view content and calendar appointments on their LinkedIn accounts. The new capability is a part of a new partnership between Samsung and LinkedIn, with the broader goal of providing up-to-date information to users to help them stay ahead of their professional career. The native access to LinkedIn’s news feed and calendar is being rolled out to Bixby on Samsung’s latest flagships: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. However, it remains unclear as of this writing whether this feature will launch on other Galaxy devices as well, given that the Bixby virtual assistant has been recently made available to older Galaxy phones. The Korean tech giant also started rolling out the voice feature of Bixby to the Galaxy S8 in the United States last month.

With this feature, users can swipe to the right on Bixby home to access their LinkedIn calendar to see their appointments for a specific day, receive details about their upcoming meeting through the “My Schedule” notifications in order to make the necessary preparations, and get information about the trending news that matter to their professional life. Users can also let anyone know about the connections that they may have in common by sharing links to their LinkedIn profile, which will stay there to let users keep tabs on previous connections and appointments. This information will appear under a section in your profile called “LinkedIn: People You Met,” which will display the details for all completed appointments in the past.

Bixby also introduced a quick access to the Trending Storylines on LinkedIn in order to allow users to stay informed about trending news stories and other information that may be of great significance to their work and organization. Keep in mind that the pieces of information you see on LinkedIn through Bixby are customized based on context and they are displayed in the form of prompt cards. That means Bixby will work to gather information based on how you use LinkedIn so that it learns from your activities. It is also worth mentioning that you must first log in to your Samsung account in order to use the full suite of Bixby features.