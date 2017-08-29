Big Update With Features & Fixes Is Coming To Huawei’s P9

Huawei is rolling out a new update to its widely popular P9 smartphone, which will bring the device’s software version to EVA-AL10C00B396. The update itself contains a number of improvements and new features, including a couple of features that were introduced with the camera built into Huawei’s P10. Those are, more specifically, the Huawei P10’s “Dynamic Photos” and “Wonderful Moments” features. For those who don’t know, Dynamic Photos functions similarly to the iPhone’s Live Photos – which allows users to capture more context for images with both a final image and an associated short video clip. Wonderful Moments goes hand-in-hand with that feature and creates short clips comprised of photos taken by location or subject.

Besides those two main features, the Huawei P9 update also contains a bug fix for the device’s health-focused application, which was previously not showing the details of “daily exercise” for many users. Furthermore, Several system-level optimizations are also included to enhance the general user experience. First, the overall system has been optimized for stability, while tweaks are also implemented to improve power efficiency and performance. The front camera’s “self-timer” has also been optimized, which should result in better selfie photos. In addition to new video and camera applications included in the update, the Huawei P9 update contains new “Student Mode” desktop shortcuts. Finally, the update appears to add several new gesture-based functions too thanks to the Sweep Parity feature.

Because the update contains so many new enhancements and features, the associated download is expected be relatively large at around 464 MB in size. Bearing that in mind, users will want to make sure they’ve got their phone charged before beginning the update process in order to prevent damage to the software environment, which can be caused by a device shutting off abnormally during an update. As with all OTA software updates, this one could also take a few days or weeks to roll out to all users. For users who haven’t yet received the update, the rollout itself was started a couple of days ago, on August 27, so the wait should at very least be over sooner rather than later, and it’s always possible to check manually if the update is available by heading into the settings screen and tapping on the software updates button.