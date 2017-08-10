Big Battery Panasonic Eluga A3 & A3 Pro Unveiled In India

Panasonic has just announced the Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro smartphones in India. Both of these devices are made out of metal, and ship with Android 7.0 Nougat. These two phones are almost identical, the only differences can be found in the SoC and storage departments, the Panasonic Eluga A3 is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, and the Mali-T720 GPU, while the Eluga A3 Pro comes with the MediaTek MT6753 64-bit octa-core SoC, and that very same Mali-T720 GPU. The Panasonic Eluga A3’s processor is clocked at 1.25GHz, while the Eluga A3 Pro’s chip is running at 1.3GHz. The Eluga A3 sports 16GB of expandable storage, while the Eluga A3 Pro offers 32GB of expandable internal storage.

These two devices look identical, on the front, you will find a fingerprint scanner / home button, which is flanked by two capacitive keys. On the back of the device lies its camera, Panasonic’s branding, and a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. A 3.5mm headphone jack is placed at the very top of this phone, while the device’s SIM card tray is located on the left. This SIM card tray can house two SIM cards, and on the opposite, right, side of the phone, you’re getting a power / lock button, which is accompanied by the volume up and volume down keys. Both the Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro handsets feature a 5.2-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection on top of it, while the two devices come with 3GB of RAM on the inside. A 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of these two phones, and an 8-megapixel snapper can be found on their front sides. A 4,000mAh battery is here to fuel the Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro, and that battery should be more than enough to get you to the end of the day, and then some. The Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro measure 148.7 x 72.4 x 9.1mm, while each of them weighs 161 grams.

The Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro come in Gray, Gold and Mocha Gold color variants, while they’re priced at Rs. 11,290 ($177) and Rs. 12,790 ($200) in India, respectively. The two devices go on sale today, and they’ll be available across all Panasonic brand shops in India, and also some other retail stores.