‘Bezel-Less’ Vivo X20 Surfaces In World Cup 2018 Posters

The ‘bezel-less’ Vivo X20 handset has just leaked yet again, this time around, the phone appeared in promo posters for the World Cup 2018. Now, this is not exactly surprising, as Vivo and FIFA signed a partnership agreement back in May. which made Vivo an official sponsor of the upcoming World Cup in Russia. That’s not all though, Vivo also signed an agreement with FIFA to be a sponsor for the World Cup 2022 as well, but we won’t be seeing any promo posters for that for another four years or so.

In any case, these two promo images do not show all the details, not even by a long shot, but we can see the phone’s frame, as two renders were shared. These two renders show off White and Black variants of the Vivo X20, and it seems like the phone will sport a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, as some rumors suggested. Bezels on this phone are really thin, especially bezels on the side, they’re almost non-existent. Having said that, the Vivo X20 actually popped up earlier this month in a real life image, and that image actually resembles these renders quite a bit, even though front-facing sensors seem to be in all the wrong places. In addition to that, a rumor surfaced at the end of last month, claiming that Vivo plans to introduce two Vivo X20 smartphones, the Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus. Now, today’s leak did not reveal any spec info when it comes to the Vivo X20, but some info did surface a while back, read on.

Now, if the previous info is to be believed, the Vivo X20 will sport a 5-inch or a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it will ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it seems like the regular Vivo X20 model will ship with a 5-inch panel, while the ‘Plus’ variant will sport a 5.5-inch display. These are just rumors for now, those specs might turn out to be completely different once the company introduces the Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus, so stay tuned for that.