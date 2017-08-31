‘Bezel-Less’ Vivo X20 Surfaces In New Real Life Images

The Vivo X20 handset keeps popping up online, as two new real life images just surfaced, following yesterday’s renders. If you take a look at the provided images, you’ll be able to see a person in China holding the alleged Vivo X20. This phone’s design is in line with yesterday’s render, and it’s worth noting that this is not the first real life image of the device that arrived, one such image (real life image) popped up earlier this month as well. Now, this time around we actually get to see the back side of this smartphone, and a dual camera setup that is located there, same goes for the rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

In any case, this is the white-colored variant of the Vivo X20, and as you can see, its bezels are quite thin all around. The device does have some bezel on the sides, but they’re extremely thin, and those above and below the display are not that much thicker either. Vivo is actually expected to introduce two variants of the Vivo X20, the regular model, called the Vivo X20, and the ‘Plus’ variant of this device. Now, it is not yet entirely clear as to what the difference between these two phones will be, but the ‘Plus’ model will probably be larger, and it might even be more powerful than the regular Vivo X20. Both devices are expected to ship with a display which will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, same aspect ratio the LG G6 and the LG V30 sport. The Vivo X20 will probably be made out of metal, though it is possible that Vivo might opt for the metal + glass build, it remains to be seen what will the company opt for in the end.

Having said that, the Vivo X20 is expected to sport a 5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the ‘Plus’ variant will probably ship with a 5.5-inch fullHD display. Both devices will be fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, at least that’s what rumors are saying, and both will probably ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. It is possible, however, that Vivo might introduce 6GB RAM models of these two devices, at least one variant of the Vivo X20 Plus, if nothing else. We’re only speculating at this point, however, the company is expected to introduce these two phones in the near future, so we’ll probably get more details soon, stay tuned.