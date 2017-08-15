‘Bezel-Less’ Sharp AQUOS S2 Handset Gets Disassembled

Sharp had introduced its ‘bezel-less’ AQUOS S2 smartphone earlier this month, and the first teardown for this handset has just surfaced in China. The Sharp AQUOS S2 is actually somewhat similar to some of the company’s previous devices, like the Sharp Aquos Xx, but unlike that model, the AQUOS S2 had been announced in China, and chances are it will have a wider range of availability than the Aquos Xx. Foxconn essentially acquired Sharp a while back, and the company had promised that a number of Sharp’s products will arrive to China, while most of them were exclusive to Japan in the past.

Having said that, if you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to check out a number of images which will guide you through the teardown process of this handset. This teardown comes from a Chinese website called ‘ZOL’, which some of you might be familiar with, as they have provided various teardowns in the past. Now, the first thing that you’re supposed to do, is remove the SIM card tray, after which you will need to use a heat gun, or something of the sort, in order to open up the device, as there are no screws here to hold its back side. Once you’ve heated up the phone to a certain degree, you’ll need a good suction cup in order to crank it open, preferably two of them, one for the front side, and one for the back, while a pick will also be needed at this point. Sharp actually used a classic three-stage design here, which means that at this point, the Sharp AQUOS S2 should be rather easy to disassemble with some help from a screwdriver and a pair of tweezers. More detailed instructions have been provided by ZOL, and the images in the gallery will surely be helpful as well.

The Sharp AQUOS S2 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD+ (2048 x 1080) LCD display, 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the device, and a 3,020mAh battery is included here as well, and it offers Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. On the back of this phone, you will find 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras, while a single 8-megapixel shooter is placed on the phone’s front side. Android 7.1.1 Nougat come pre-installed on the Sharp AQUOS S2, and the phone comes in a couple of color variants, while it is already available for purchase in China.