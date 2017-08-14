Best Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S8 – August 2017
The Samsung Galaxy S8 does need a screen protector. Now we’ve already talked about the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S8. But now we are taking this a step further and talking about the best tempered glass screen protectors, which is something more and more people are preferring. These tempered glass screen protectors are better because they are made of glass, and feel more natural under your finger, compared to the Japanese PET film used on the plastic screen protectors. It is also a bit tougher on drops. In fact many of these can take a hammer and still be left in tact, without the display taking any damage – now the screen protector may get damaged, but that’s okay as that is the reason why you have it installed.
These screen protectors are all available at Amazon and do ship from Amazon, which means Prime members will get free two-day delivery on all of the options listed below.
ICHECKEY has a tempered glass screen protector here for the Galaxy S8 which is going to keep that curved display nice and secure while you use it everyday. Since the Galaxy S8 has that curved display, it’s quite fragile so a tempered glass screen protector is definitely needed.
Here’s another option for keeping your Galaxy S8 safe. This is a tempered glass screen protector which will keep your device safe and sound, while still feeling like glass to your finger, instead of like plastic like many of the other screen protectors that are currently on the market.
Woitech has also thrown its hat into the arena for tempered glass screen protectors. This one is a great looking one that covers the entire front of the Galaxy S8. It does also curve with the display so that everything will be protected, just like it should be. It’s also one of the cheaper ones on this list.
Spigen, who is known for its cases for many smartphones, also makes some great screen protectors. This one is a curved tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S8, which looks great and it’s also easy to install on your smartphone, which is really the most important aspect of a screen protector.
Flipcase, despite its name, does make a nice screen protector for the Galaxy S8. And it is indeed a tempered glass screen protector, so that it’ll feel natural to your finger, and not make the Galaxy S8 feel cheap by being made of plastic. That’s the main advantage of a tempered glass screen protector over a regular plastic one.
SHARKSBox also has a tempered glass screen protector here, and it’s one of the cheaper options on this list, which is pretty impressive, to be honest. This screen protector is a curved model so it will be able to cover the entire front of the Galaxy S8, so that you won’t have to worry about part of your display not being protected.
JR-Glass’ screen protector here is also a tempered glass model, and it does have a black bezel to match the Galaxy S8’s black bezel, making it easier to install correctly and straight on the Galaxy S8. Something that a lot of people struggle with, especially with phones that have these curved displays.