Best Tablets & 2-in-1s: August 2017

Not many things changed in the world of tablets and 2-in-1s in the last month or so, at least not as far as Android and Chrome OS-powered devices are concerned. Having said that, we have compiled our list of top 10 tablets and 2-in-1 devices for the month of August, just in case you’re interested in purchasing such a device. You will find various Android and Chrome OS devices down below, ranging from ASUS and Samsung’s Chromebook devices, to Acer’s and Xiaomi’s offerings.

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016)

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016) is Samsung’s mid-range tablet offering. This tablet launched last year, but it’s still more than good enough to make this list, as we’re not seeing that many tablet launches lately. This tablet sports a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 display, while there are two variants available, one with the S Pen stylus, and one without it. The S Pen Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016) variant is priced at $290 over at Amazon, while the other variant is currently unavailable.

9. ASUS Chromebook Flip C213

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is ASUS’ rather affordable Chromebook offering. This device sports an 11.6-inch touch sensitive display, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Intel’s Celeron N3350 processor fuels this device, while this Chromebook also passed military-grade durability tests. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is priced at $349, and it can be purchased through ASUS’ authorized sellers.

8. Acer Chromebook R 13

The Acer Chromebook R 13 is actually comparable with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 in terms of its price point, though Acer’s offering comes with a larger, 13-inch fullHD panel. MediaTek’s MT8173 Core Pilot quad-core processor fuels this device, and this Chromebook is priced at $359 over at Amazon. The Acer Chromebook R 13 can run Android apps, if that’s something you’re interested in.

7. Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is Xiaomi’s latest Android-powered tablet. This device is made out of metal, while it comes with a set of capacitive buttons, which are placed below its display. The Mi Pad 3 sports a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. MediaTek’s MT8176 64-bit hexa-core CPU fuels this tablet, and you’ll need to splash out $239.99 if you’d like to get it.

6. Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

The Xperia Z4 Tablet is Sony’s Android-powered tablet, and even though this tablet got announced way back in March last year, it still made the list. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this tablet, while the device is made out of metal and glass. This tablet sports a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 display, while it packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Android 5.0 Lollipop comes pre-installed on this device, but it is upgradeable to Android 7.0 Nougat. Two Xperia Z4 Tablet variants are available, check the links down below for more info.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

The Galaxy Tab S2 is Samsung’s flagship tablet for 2015, as it was announced in mid-2015. The Galaxy Tab S3 is already available, but the Galaxy Tab S2 is still a compelling offering. This tablet comes in both 8-inch and 9.7-inch display variants, while both Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE models are available. The Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Fi Only model is priced at $297.99, while the 4G LTE 9.7-inch model costs $397.99. Both variants are available on Amazon, as are the other two models, follow links down below for more info.

4. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is ASUS’ Chromebook which comes with a 12.5-inch fullHD display. This Chromebook is fueled by the Intel Core m3 SoC, and it packs in 4GB of RAM. This Chromebook is capable of running Android applications, and the device now costs $469 over at Amazon, as it is on a 6 percent discount, its original price point is $499. It’s also worth noting that this Chromebook comes with a touch sensitive display.

3. Lenovo Yoga Book

The Lenovo Yoga Book features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This tablet is fueled by Intel’s Atom X5-Z8550 SoC, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the device. The Lenovo Yoga Book’s original price point is $499.99, but the device is currently on a significant discount over at Amazon, and can be purchased for only $322.91.

2. Samsung Chromebook Plus & Pro

Samsung had introduced the Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro devices earlier this year, and both of them are now available for purchase on Amazon. The Chromebook Pro is the more powerful device, and also more expensive, while both are capable of running Android applications. The Samsung Chromebook Pro is priced at $499, while its more affordable sibling costs $416.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The Galaxy Tab S3 is Samsung’s latest and greatest tablet. This tablet comes with the S Pen stylus, while it sports a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 display. The device also offers 4GB of RAM and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is available from Amazon, for those of you who are interested, and it is priced at $532 at the moment, while its original price point is $599.