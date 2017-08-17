Best Smartwatches Buyers Guide – August 2017

This month has seen one or two new watches hit the market, and there are many more that are coming to market by the end of this year to look out for. As for what’s available now though, if you’re looking for a smartwatch, there’s quite a few choices to consider. If you want to cut down on some of the hassle of looking, these are some of the best options out there, all with different styles and prices.

ZTE Quartz

Moving down one spot on the list, and being this month’s first watch on the list as well, is the T-Mobile exclusive ZTE Quartz. While it does come with Android Wear, is fairly affordable, and comes with a decent design, it’s only available at T-Mobile which is going to limit some people from buying it, which is part of why it’s now the first watch on here this month. That said it’s sure to be perfect for some users.

Nixon Mission

Also moving down the list this month is Nixon’s Mission smartwatch. Despite moving down a spot though the Mission is still one of the best Android Wear smartwatches you can pick up for a number of reasons, not the least of which is its durability factor. It also comes in multiple colors and it’s running Android Wear 2.0, and because it’s a watch aimed at those who tend to be more active and adventurous, it comes with a water resistant build which you can swim with it, meaning you’ll be able to get it wet so long as it’s not submerged for too long. It’s also built to withstand drops and dings so you can wear it skating, cycling, or during whatever other activity you want.

Movado Connect

New to the list this month is the Movado Connect. The Movado Connect was announced in the beginning of the year as one of the new Android Wear 2.0 watches coming to the market, and it now looks to be available exclusively from Movado’s website. While this is still Android Wear 2.0, meaning most of the software experience will be exactly the same as every other smartwatch with the same version of software, the Movado Connect does offer something that many of the other watches won’t, and that’s the higher-grade of luxury and design. Movado is a luxury watch brand after all. The device will be offered in a number of different styles including different styled bands, and different colored watch cases. It’s got NFC too, so it’s capable of being used with Android Wear, and you’ll get to select from a collection of exclusive Movado watch faces to use as well, though all of it does come at a price as this is one of the more costly devices.

Fossil Q Explorist

One of Fossil’s latest is the Q Explorist, which went up for presale recently at Fossil’s own website and will be launching later this Fall. The Q Explorist builds on everything that has been great with past Fossil Android Wear watches, while keeping things true to the style that Fossil is known for. The Q Explorist is running on Android Wear 2.0, and it comes with three buttons on the side for interacting with certain functions. It’s also got a completely round display which is a first for Fossil. Naturally, it comes in a variety of styles.

Nokia Steel

The Nokia Steel is not your typical smartwatch as it doesn’t come with a touch display, it doesn’t run Android Wear, and it doesn’t have a ton of the smart features you will see from most of the offerings on this list. It does have the ability to track your steps, calories, and some other activities, tell the time, and monitor your sleep, as well you vibrate to alert you when there are notifications coming into your connected device. It’s also waterproof. If this is more your style of watch then you shouldn’t be disappointed as it also comes in a sleeker design than most chunky smartwatches.

ASUS ZenWatch 3

It’s hard to overlook the ASUS ZenWatch 3 as a smartwatch option if you’re in need of a smartwatch. It has one of the best designs of any Android Wear watch out there that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, it comes with Android Wear 2.0, and it comes in a variety of style options. Whether you’re looking to replace a smartwatch or this will be your first one, the ZenWatch 3 deserves your consideration if you want something that looks more traditional.

Huawei Watch 2

The Huawei Watch 2 was one of the first watches to launch this year with Android Wear 2.0, behind the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, and it’s also still one of the few Android Wear smartwatches that can make mobile payments using Android Pay. It can also make calls if you get the LTE model, which also allows you to leave your smartphone at home, and it’s water resistant as well as a bit more durable thanks to its sporty design.

LG Watch Style

Looking for something a little more basic but still functional? The LG Watch Style might be what you’re looking for. While it may not have NFC or LTE capabilities, which means no voice call or Android Pay support, it does have Android Wear 2.0 which means all of the other functions that come with that version of the software, such as the Play Store. The design isn’t too flashy either, so you can still have smartwatch functions without making it extremely obvious.

LG Watch Sport

Staying at the number two spot this month is the LG Watch Sport, one of the most capable Android Wear watches out there with Android Wear 2.0, as well as LTE support so you can use the watch to make calls and use any of its other internet-connected functions without needing your phone on you. It also has NFC so you can use the watch to make payments with Android Pay, though it unfortunately doesn’t allow for swapping out the bands, so you’re stuck with the one that comes on it. If that doesn’t bother you, then you can hardly go wrong with this as the watch of choice.

Samsung Gear S3

Samsung’s Gear S3 is still one of the best smartwatches on the market as it packs a ton of features and design elements that make it a great option. For one, it has the rotating bezel which is great for cycling through notifications and other screens or features without having to smudge up the screen. It’s also compatible with Samsung Pay, meaning you can use the watch at quite a few more places than Android Pay, and although it doesn’t run Android Wear it does still have quite a few available apps. The watch also gained some other newly added features that give it more value, such as the recently added offline Spotify playlist support. It’s water and dust resistant, and it comes in an LTE model, while also supporting swappable bands so you can customize its look.