Best Smartphones In India – August 2017

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus handsets are still at the very top of our list as far as smartphones in India are concerned. A ton of devices are currently available in India, and aside from Samsung’s flagships, there are quite a few of devices worth mentioning. The LG G6 and the OnePlus 5 have also made this list without a problem, as have seven other devices which you can check out in the list down below.

10. Xiaomi Mi 5

The Xiaomi Mi 5 is still on this list because the Xiaomi Mi 6 is still not officially available in India. The Mi 5 is still a great choice, though, especially considering its price dropped quite a bit since it was launched. This phone is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB / 4GB of RAM, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 SoC. The Xiaomi Mi 5 currently costs around Rs. 23,000 ($356) in India, and you can also purchase it from GearBest for $245.99.

9. Honor 8

The Honor 9 is yet another new smartphone that is not officially available in India just yet, but its predecessor is, and it’s not exactly expensive. The Honor 8 is made out of metal and glass, and it is fueled by the Kirin 950 64-bit octa-core SoC. This phone sports a 5.2-inch fullHD panel, and it comes with a dual camera setup, and 4GB of RAM. The Honor 8 is priced at Rs. 19,990 ($310) in India, while you can also purchase it from Amazon for $325 and from GearBest for $346.

8. Moto Z2 Play

The Moto Z2 Play is Motorola’s newest mid-range smartphone, it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Super AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 626 64-bit octa-core processor. This phone comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. The Moto Z2 Play is priced at Rs. 27,999 ($434) in India, and you can purchase it for $589 from Amazon.

7. LG V20

The LG V20 is LG’s flagship phablet for last year, it is made out of metal, and it sports a dual camera setup on the back. This phone comes with a removable battery, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 821. The LG V30 will launch later this month, but the V20 is still a compelling offering. This phone can be purchased for Rs. 32,000 ($396) in India, while you can get it for $380 from Amazon as well.

6. Samsung Galaxy S7 / Galaxy S7 Edge

The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are no longer the best of the best Samsung has to offer, but they’re still quite compelling devices. These two phones are made out of metal and glass, and they’re both fueled by the Exynos 8890 in India. These two phones pack in 4GB of RAM, and they’re currently priced at Rs. 43,000 ($666) and Rs. 56,000 ($867) in India, respectively. You can also purchase these two phones from Amazon if you’d like.

5. Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The Xperia XZ Premium is Sony’s flagship smartphone for this year. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, while it sports a 5.5-inch 4K display. The Xperia XZ Premium packs in 4GB of RAM and it comes with a 19-megapixel shooter which is placed on its back. The Xperia XZ Premium is currently priced at Rs. 59,990 ($929) in India, while it can be purchased for $669 from Amazon.

4. Google Pixel & Pixel XL

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to arrive in a couple of months, but until that happens, the Pixel and Pixel XL are still available, and quite compelling at the same time. These two phones are made out of metal, while they’re fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor. The Google Pixel is priced at Rs 44,000 ($681) in India, while you can get the Pixel XL for Rs. 53,000 ($821). Both devices are available on Amazon as well, links are included down below.

3. OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is the latest and greatest smartphone OnePlus has manufactured, and it’s made out of metal, while it ships with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. This phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, with the company’s OxygenOS skin. The 6GB RAM model of the OnePlus 5 costs Rs. 32,999 ($511) in India, while its 8GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs. 37,999 ($588). Both variants are also available on GearBest at the moment, and can be purchased using the links down below.

2. LG G6

The LG G6 is a phone made out of metal and glass, it comes with the Snapdragon 821 SoC, 4GB of RAM and a 3,300mAh battery. There are two 13-megapixel shooters on the back of the LG G6, and the device comes with Android Nougat out of the box. This handset sports a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 FullVision display, and it is priced at Rs. 39,000 ($604) in India, and considering that its original price was Rs. 55,000 ($852) in India, this is a considerable discount.

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are, according to many people, the best looking phones out there at the moment. These two devices are made out of metal and glass, while they sport displays which come with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 SoC fuels these two phones in India, and they are priced at Rs. 57,900 ($897) and Rs. 64,900 ($1,006) in the country, while you can also purchase them from Amazon if you’d like (links are available down below).

