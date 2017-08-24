Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Accessories – August 2017
The Galaxy Note 8 is finally official, and currently, pre-orders are available at all of the major US carriers, as well as Samsung’s website. Now that pre-orders are open, it’s time to check out the best accessories for the Galaxy Note 8. This smartphone is made of glass and is indeed slippery, so users will want to pick up a case or two for a few reasons. One to keep it safe from being dropped, but to also add some grip to the Galaxy Note 8, seeing as it is so slippery right now. It’ll also make it easier to use that fingerprint sensor, since it is still at the top of the device, next to the camera, in a somewhat awkward position.
Some other accessories that Galaxy Note 8 buyers may want to take a look at include car chargers, car mounts, wall chargers, wireless chargers, headphones, speakers and much more. There are a ton of great accessories to checkout for the Galaxy Note 8, and we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best of the best that are currently available for the Galaxy Note 8 down below. Now keep in mind that many companies are still getting around to releasing their Galaxy Note 8 products, so this is a pretty early list.
Spigen has a slew of cases available for the Galaxy Note 8, which includes the Liquid Air Armor. As the name entails, it is a pretty lightweight case for the Galaxy Note 8. It does have a bit of flex, and it does add some grip to the device without making it bulky at all, which is also important.
The WAVE is a new case from Ringke for the Galaxy Note 8 and it’s a heavy duty case. It has a bit of a textured back with a wave on the back and it looks really good on the blue Galaxy Note 8. Of course, it is available in other colors, as you’d expect. It does protect the back and the sides of the Galaxy Note 8 and will keep it looking nice and clean.
WizGear has a great looking car mount here for the Galaxy Note 8. Since it is a magnetic one, it will work with any device, including a large one like the Galaxy Note 8. This one attaches to your air vent and mounts your phone right there. It’s great because it keeps it out of your vision when driving.
This car charger has Quick Charge 2.0, yes that’s not the latest or fastest version, but Samsung does not support Quick Charge 3.0, so this is a great buy and a bit cheaper. It is a dual-port car charger, so you can charge two devices at the same time. And it even comes with a cable, which is a nice addition.
This is one of our favorite cables because it is a durable one. This is Anker’s braided cable, which is very durable, but also pretty long. It measures in at about 6-feet in length. Which is the length of most laptop chargers, while most phone cables are around half that. So it’s definitely nice to have. It’s available in both red and black.
Spigen is back on the list with its NeoFlex Screen Protector for the Galaxy Note 8. This is a great screen protector to pick up for the Galaxy Note 8 to keep your smartphone protected from drops, scratches or really anything. Spigen does sell this in a 2-pack as well.
Those that are fans of the ultra-compact wall chargers will love this wall charger from AUKEY. It’s a super compact one, with two USB ports that can output at up to 2.4A, which is fast enough to charge the Galaxy Note 8 without any real issues. On top of that it is also great for traveling, as you can throw it in your bag and it doesn’t take up much room.
Why not grab a new smartwatch to go with your new phone? And you can’t go wrong with the Gear S3 Classic. It’s a great smartwatch from Samsung and it works really well with its smartphones. Since it’s a Samsung smartwatch, it’s more integrated than something like an Android Wear device.
Samsung’s wireless charger is a bit expensive, but the good thing is you can use others. CHOETECH has a great wireless charging stand here and it does use fast wireless charging. So it’s great to charge your smartphone at night, and you can even still use the Galaxy Note 8 as a clock next to your bed.
This is another fairly cheap wireless charger, this time from Anker. This wireless charger is great because it is fairly small, and it can sit on your desk and charge your Galaxy Note 8 when needed. This way you can head out the door at the end of the day with a charged battery and be able to enjoy your evening without it dying – although the battery should last for quite some time.