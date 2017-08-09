Best Moto Z2 Force Accessories – August 2017
The Moto Z2 Force is the latest from Motorola, and it’s available on all four of the US carriers, which means it’s going to be available to a slew of people. That’s a good thing, but users are going to be looking for some good accessories to go along with this new smartphone. While it does have a shatterproof display, it does still need some other accessories like a case, or a car mount, a USB-C cable and more. We’ve rounded up the best accessories for the Moto Z2 Force down below, these range through just about anything you can think of for the Moto Z2 Force, which includes a new pair of headphones, since the Moto Z2 Force does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Moto Z2 Force is a great smartphone, with Moto Mods support, and sure many of these accessories could be done with a Moto Mod, but those are a bit more expensive than most people are willing to pay. So it’s worth checking out everything that’s below. If you haven’t yet bought the Moto Z2 Force, you can buy it from the links below – depending on your carrier, and Motorola’s website sells all of the carrier models.
Mpow has a great looking CD Slot Car Phone Mount here for the Moto Z2 Force. This one will use the CD Slot in your car to mount your phone, which is a bit of an interesting way to do things, but at least it doesn’t block the air conditioning or heat from the vents in the car. It does use magnets to keep your phone in place.
Veckle has a great looking braided cable here which is going to be great for the Moto Z2 Force. Braided cables are much more durable, and definitely ideal if you have kids or pets, because let’s face it, they are going to do their best to break these cables.
As-Guard has a good looking case for that Moto Z2 Force. Because while the screen is indestructible, that doesn’t mean the rest of the phone isn’t. So this is a great case to pick up since it is a thin and lightweight case, that won’t add bulk, but still keep your Moto Z2 Force safe and sound.
This is a pair of Bluetooth headphones that will work great with the Moto Z2 Force. Since this smartphone does not have a headphone jack, you’ll need to grab a pair of Bluetooth cans, and these are cheap and well-built. The Bluedio Turbine T2s have great sound and great battery life.
Sure the Moto Z2 Force does have Moto Mods support and the JBL SoundBoost 2 is a great one to pick up, but the AUKEY Eclipse is much cheaper, at just $49.99. It’s also a great looking speaker to put on your desk and listen to your favorite tunes all day long while working. Which is definitely nice to have.
The PowerPort Speed 2 is a dual-port wall charger from Anker, but with a twist. This one actually offers up Quick Charge 3.0 speeds from both ports. And the Moto Z2 Force does use Quick Charge 3.0, allowing you to get 80% charge in just 35 minutes, which isn’t bad at all.
Here’s another AUKEY product, this time it’s a car charger. And like the wall charger from Anker, this one does also feature Quick Charge 3.0, and using both of its ports. This means that you can quickly top off your Moto Z2 Force while you’re in the car heading home from work, or even heading out to the bar for the evening.
Okay, the Moto Z2 Force does have a shatterproof display, but it’s not scratchproof, and it does scratch very, very easily. Motorola recommends adding a screen protector to your Moto Z2 Force to keep that from happening, so here’s a tempered glass solution from LK. It’s pretty cheap and does fix that easily scratchable display on the Moto Z2 Force.
KuGi here has a very simple case for the Moto Z2 Force. It’s a folio case, but not a wallet folio case. This means that you’ll be able to stand the Moto Z2 Force on its side in the case, making it great for watching video and such on this device. It does also protect the Moto Z2 Force, just as you’d expect.
Anker has a nice and long USB-C to USB-C cable here, and it’s also braided. Anker actually claims that this is one of the most durable cables out there, and we’d be inclined to agree. This cable is a great one to pick up, and it’s available in gray as well as red colors, which can really make it stand out.