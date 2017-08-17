Best Fitness Trackers Buyers Guide – August 2017

Summer may be halfway over but it’s never a bad time to start exercising and taking better care of your body. Being a technology enthusiast that you are, you’d likely want to use a gadget or two to facilitate your fitness activities by motivating yourself and keeping close track of everything you’ve accomplished, and that’s precisely what a good fitness tracker will allow you to do. So, with that in mind, below you’ll find the top ten best fitness-oriented wearables that money can currently buy which span a wide variety of price points and use cases.

Huawei Smart Bracelet

Huawei’s Smart Bracelet is a simple product designed for beginners and a great entry point into the world of wearables. For less than $20, this device will provide you with all basic fitness tracking capabilities, UV monitoring to prevent sunburn, and a sleep pattern tracking system, all of which make the Smart Bracelet one of the most versatile wearables in this price segment.

Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit’s name is almost synonymous with the wearable industry these days, and the Charge 2 is one of the company’s most popular products to date. If you’re on the lookout for a mid-range solution priced at between $100 and $150, you’ll hardly find a more capable product than the Charge 2 outside of Fitbit’s portfolio.

Fitbit Alta HR

If the Charge 2 is too bulky for your liking yet you’re still adamant to buy a Fitbit-made device, the Alta HR is essentially a slimmed down version of the aforementioned model, boasting and identical price tag and comparable capabilities in an even more compact format. Anyone interested in upgrading their entry-level fitness tracker would do well to consider this smart band which offers good value for money by being versatile, reliable, and stylish.

Garmin Forerunner 935

Garmin is a massive name in the wearable industry and has been for a while now, with the Forerunner 935 being the company’s top offering as far as fitness-oriented smartwatches are concerned. If price isn’t an issue to you and you’re looking to get the very best of what the wearable market has to offer, you’ll almost certainly find the Forerunner 935 to be a fantastic investment.

Ronten R2 Plus

The Ronten R2 Plus is currently one of the most popular fitness bands in the sub-$100 segment, featuring a sleek design and versatile capabilities allowing it to track your heart rate, fitness levels, and general activities for days on a single charge. With its manufacturer currently offering the device at 63 percent off with an extra strap free of charge, this is by far the best opportunity to get the Ronten R2 Plus so far.

TomTom Runner Limited Edition

Rumors of TomTom exiting the wearable market have been circulating the industry for a while now, yet its Runner Limited Edition remains one of the best-reviewed fitness trackers on Amazon and one of the few GPS-equipped fitness smartwatches that can be purchased for less than $150 and are generally well-accepted by both critics and consumers alike.

Moretek Blaze

The Moretek Blaze may not be pretty, but it gets the job done if you’re on a budget and don’t want or expect your connected band to also act as an intelligent fitness coach. With a price tag of only $23 that’s even $10 lower for Amazon Prime members, you’ll have an extremely hard time finding a better-reviewed product in this cost segment.

Samsung Gear Fit2

While Samsung is currently giving more attention to smartwatches than traditional fitness trackers, its Gear Fit2 remains one of the best devices in this product category to date, boasting a broad range of robust features and a large Super AMOLED display that will curve around your wrist in a stylish manner.

Huawei TalkBand B2

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker that can take and make calls, you’ll hardly find a better offering than Huawei’s TalkBand B2. While Huawei recently released a successor to this wearable, consumer reviews on Amazon and other websites indicate that the 2015 device remains largely superior to the newer product, so if you’re on the lookout for a capable band that offers excellent audio quality and don’t insist on always having the latest and greatest gadgets, now’s the perfect time to get a brand new TalkBand B2 for a relatively low price.

Amazfit Equator

If you like the idea of owning a fitness band but find all of the models listed above to be unappealing or simply don’t want everyone who glances at your wrist to know that you have a wearable, the Amazfit Equator is the best choice for your needs. Designed as ordinary jewelry, this device will easily track all of your fitness activities while seamlessly blending in with your outfit and not attracting any unwanted attention, all for an extremely affordable price.