Best Chromebooks – August 2017

The Chromebook market still continues to be a booming market and it is expected that a number of new options will become available over the next few months. In fact, ASUS just recently announced the launch of a new Chromebook, the Chromebook 11 C771. This is one designed to be a rugged and decent spec device with a price tag of $279.99 in the US. However, this option has yet to become available to buy. So for those looking for a new Chromebook right now, here are our top 10 best Chromebook choices for August 2017.

10. ASUS Chromebook Flip

By any measurement, the ASUS Chromebook Flip is an old Chromebook. In fact, ASUS is preparing to release an updated version of this Chromebook soon. Until that happens though, the Chromebook Flip manages to secure its position on this list. The reason this one has proven to be such a popular option is a combination of its size, its specs, and its general build quality. First off, this is a Chromebook which is more similar in size to a tablet than anything else. Likewise, the Flip was one of the first Chromebooks to really bring rotating hinges to the Chromebook market, resulting in a very small and portable, yet flexible Chromebook. Add to that a decent spec list, and a price below $300, and the Chromebook Flip continues to be a winner.

In terms of those specs, the ASUS Chromebook Flip features a 10.1-inch display along with a 1280 x 800 resolution. Inside, the Chromebook Flip comes loaded with either 2GB or 4GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB storage, and a Rockchip (RK3288) processor. In terms of the price, the Chromebook Flip can currently be picked up for just under $240.

9. Lenovo Chromebook 100s

The Lenovo Chromebook 100s is all about offering a Chromebook which although basic and entry-level, is reliable. So if you are in the market for a Chromebook that won’t break the bank, but one which still give you access to all the main Chrome OS features, then this really is a great option to consider. It is priced below the $200 marker and for that price, offers a decent level of specs and will perform to a very good degree. Of course, this sort of Chromebook is missing many of the features you will find on the other options on this list, but if do not need those extra features, specs, or perks, then why pay for them? This one will get the job done and for a much cheaper price.

In terms of those specs, the Lenovo Chromebook 100s features an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. Inside, the Chromebook 100s comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and powered by an Intel Celeron (N2840) processor.

8. Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131

The Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131 is essentially the same Chromebook as the Lennovo Chromebook 100s. While there are differences, they are so irrelevant that to the average consumer, these two are identical units. Which does mean that their price normally dictates which is the better option to currently go with. On that note, this month sees the Chromebook 11 the better option as it is currently available to buy for only $168.49. Which is a really good price for what is a solid and reliable entry-level option.

As mentioned, this is an almost identical Chromebook to the last option and this is best seen in the listed specs. As the Chromebook 11 also features an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. In addition to 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and an Intel Celeron (N2840) processor.

7. Samsung Chromebook 3

Following in the footsteps of the last two options, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is another one that places affordability as its main selling point. Especially considering this one can currently be picked up from as low as $166. So while you should not be expecting a fully-featured or uniquely-designed Chromebook, what you can expect is a bargain of a device. One that provides you with access to everything good about Chrome OS, at a price that makes the Chromebook 3 from Samsung, almost an impulse buy. In fact, for those who are looking for slightly more premium specs, Samsung also offers the Chromebook 3 in a higher spec version. You will pay more for that version, but in reality, not that much, as both models are super highly affordable.

In terms of the specs, the baseline model comes loaded with an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. In addition to 2GB RAM (premium version boasts 4GB RAM), 16GB internal storage, and a Intel Celeron N3050 processor.

6. Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Compared to the last few options, the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook is a completely different Chromebook. This one ups the price considerably and in return, looks to provide a more powerful machine, housed within a significantly more durable body. The screen on offer here is the same as the last few options (measuring in at 11.6-inches, along with a 1366 x 767 resolution), but that is about it as the rest of the specs include 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a MediaTek 8173C processor.

However, where this Chromebook really stands out is in the durability department. This is a Chromebook that places its ruggedness first, and as such is almost guaranteed to withstand the perils of daily life. The downside is that it is not quite as attractive as some of the other options. That said, if you are looking for a solid Chromebook for the student in your life, this is likely to be one worth considering. In terms of the price, the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook is a fairly new Chromebook and its price has remained static at $279.99 since launch.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad 13

Up next is another Lenovo option and although this one is older (and more expensive) than the Flex 11, it is a better machine. Its build quality is not quite up to par as the Flex 11 (few Chromebooks can rival that one on durability), but what you are getting here is a very good mix of build, specs, and features. Not to mention this is one of the first Chromebooks on this list to surpass the 12-inch display marker. Making this a more suitable option for those looking for more screen real estate. In fact, the ThinkPad 13 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch display.

When it comes to this Chromebook, there are actually a few configurations available although right now one of the better choices is currently available for $359.99. This version comes equipped with 4GB RAM, 16GB storage, and is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. It is also worth noting that this particular model features an upgraded 1920 x 1080 resolution as well – something not on offer with the cheaper versions of the ThinkPad 13. So if you are looking for an all-round solid option, and at a good price, this is one to check out.

4. Acer Chromebook R 13

As we come down the list, the one commonality is that the price starts to go up. The latest Lenovo option was an example of this trend and so is the Acer Chromebook R 13, as this is not necessarily designed to be an affordable Chromebook and instead one which places its focus on its design. So if you are looking for an ultra-sleek Chromebook then the R 13 is worth considering. Like the last Lenovo option, this one also comes with a 13.3-inch display, and again with an upgraded 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, this one’s also comes loaded with 4GB RAM 32GB storage, and a MediaTek (MT8173C) quad-core processor.

However, where this one differs from the last Lenovo option is that this is designed to be a flexible, yet stylish Chromebook. Mainly due to the Chromebook R 13 coming equipped with a rotating hinge which allows the unit to be manipulated into different positions. So this will be a good option for those who prefer their devices to be more accommodating to various situations. As in spite of the larger screen size, this one can adapt to be used as a tablet, in a tented mode, or in a traditional laptop mode. As for the price, the mix of premium design and build quality does result in a $389.99 price attached.

3. Acer Chromebook 14

If the flexibility of the R 13 is something that you are not particularly in need of, then the Chromebook 14 is an excellent option to consider. While this one cannot bend in quite the same way as the R 13, it does come with its own unique selling points. First off, it is more affordable. Secondly, it comes with an even larger display – as the Chromebook 14 is equipped with a 14-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Not to mention, the general design and build quality (excluding the rotating hinge) is almost identical to the R 13. So here you are getting the same level of product, with a larger display, at a cheaper price – in return for the absence of flexibility.

As for the rest of the specs, the Acer Chromebook 14 comes equipped with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and an Intel Celeron N3160 processor. As for the price, right now the Chromebook 14 can be picked up for $298.89 and that price includes a free AmazonBasics wireless Mouse

2. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

If you are looking for an even better Chromebook, then the Chromebook Flip C302 from ASUS is just about as good as it gets. This is a direct follow up to the Chromebook Flip (number 10 on our list) and so continues to offer all the benefits of the Flip line (such as rotating hinge, flexibility, design), but throws in a number of improvements for good measure. One of the most obvious is an increase in the display size as the other Flip model is much more tablet-sized compared to this one. In contrast, this new Flip features a 12.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

That is not where the upgrades end however, as the Flip C302 also comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor. Making this much more of a powerhouse compared to the rest of the option on this list so far. Although, such improvements do come at a cost and this is one of the most expensive Chromebooks currently on the market as it will set you back $469 to buy. That said, it is worth it.

1. Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro

Maintaining the number one position for another month is the latest Chromebook from Samsung. Technically speaking, this a joint number one position as Samsung released this Chromebook in two flavors, a Plus model and a Pro model. Generally speaking, much of what is on offer is interchangeable between the two and so you can expect a like experience regardless of option chosen. Although the Pro model does look to be the more powerful model due to it drawing on a better processor. Which is important as this is designed to be a super feature-rich Chromebook which can do more than your average Chromebook. So having that extra power with the Pro model will be worth it to some.

Processor aside and both models come with a superb spec list including a 12.3-inch display along with a 2400 x 1600 resolution. In addition to 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and more. This is without even taking into consideration the design features on offer with these models, such as a rotating hinge for use in multiple positions, a stylus for even greater functionality and control, and an interface which seems almost purpose-built for Android apps. If you are looking for a best-in-class Chromebook, then the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro are the ones to take a look at. However, these are expensive (by comparison) Chromebooks as they do come with a $449.99 and $549.99 price, respectively. Although both are currently on sale right now with the Chromebook Plus now available for only $399 and the Chromebook Pro currently priced at $499.99.